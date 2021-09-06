£1m could mean lower speed limits on dozens of Norfolk roads

Published: 4:20 PM September 6, 2021

One hundred road safety schemes across Norfolk will be put in place over the next four years - but eyebrows have been raised that Norwich is last on the list for projects.

Norfolk County Council's Conservative-controlled cabinet agreed on Monday to create a new £1m fund for the schemes.

The small-scale, community focused schemes will see up to £10,000 spent on each one to bring about road safety improvements, such as lower speed limits and changes to signs.

The council says about 20 to 30 schemes could be put in place each year, with the first improvements in place in about a year from now.

The first work would be done in west Norfolk, followed by north and east Norfolk, south Norfolk and finally Norwich, in the final year.

Graham Plant, deputy leader of the county council, said the money would be particularly useful for areas which could not make use of the authority's Parish Partnerships Fund, where parish councils bid for a slice of cash to make improvements.

But Ben Price, Green county and city councillor, questioned why Norwich should be the last area to get improvements.

He said: "I welcome the introduction of the new road safety community fund which could make a real difference in saving lives across the county.

"However, I am perplexed that Norwich, as the biggest urban area, has been pushed to the back of the queue for this vital funding, and significantly, after the next county elections.

"This suggests that the Conservative administration are prioritising their home areas and neglecting those areas which are less likely to vote Conservative. They seem to be playing politics with people's lives in Norwich.

"I hope that council will reconsider cabinet's decision and bring forward this vital funding for the city."

The cabinet also agreed to make an extra £10m available over the next four years to fix pot-holes.