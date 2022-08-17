Six park and ride passengers on why service is still just the ticket

Gardener Simon Mortlock, 41, said a family ticket on the park and ride is a cost-effective option - Credit: Charles Bliss / Archant

Norwich’s park and ride service is a shadow of its pre-pandemic self, with passenger numbers at just 35pc of previous levels. But it still has its loyal customers. CHARLES BLISS spoke to six of them about their optimism for its recovery





SANDIE GOOD, 78, AND ROBERT GOOD, 78, FROM HELLESDON

“The drop in passengers is definitely related to Covid. People of our age wouldn’t be going out and taking the bus to do anything unless it was absolutely necessary. But I think more people are probably coming in on the park and ride now,” Mr Good said.

The couple said another reason for the fall in use was the pivot towards working from home.

“Our grandson used it for work as it was easier to get the bus,” said Mrs Good. “But now he is working from home.”

Sandie Good, 78, and Robert Good, 78, travel on the park and ride airport service from Hellesdon at least once a week - Credit: Charles Bliss / Archant

Despite having concessionary bus passes, the couple said they would rather pay the reduced fare on the park and ride than take a free journey on the service bus.

“From our point of view, it’s more convenient and it’s a reasonable price,” Mrs Good said. “I don’t think it could be particularly improved. It suits us.

“And I don’t think we need more frequent buses. I’m prepared to wait. If you missed the bus, you should have gone earlier.”





GARY REVELL, 77, FROM SPROWSTON

“I think the park and ride is superb. In fact, I do not know the last time I brought the car into the city. We use it all the time,” he said.

Gary Revell, 77, uses the 502 service to Sprowston - Credit: Charles Bliss / Archant

He said services were regular enough that he did not need to check timetables online or on the Konectbus app.

However, he said there could be more communication about updates to services, timetabling and bus stops, including the Castle Meadow stop which was recently moved.

“We didn't realise that the stops had been changed, so where that was advertised – goodness knows. As they have moved the bus stop, I think a shelter would be handy because standing here in the sun is quite warm.”





SIMON MORTLOCK, 41, FROM HOLT

“We use it because it’s cheaper than driving. With two adults and the kids on a family ticket it was £5.50. But if we park the car, it’s like £1.50 an hour.”

The gardener said that the rise in e-commerce could explain falling passenger numbers, as people neglect to travel into the city for their retail therapy.

“People are doing a lot more online shopping. If you want anything, you just go online.”





CARYLL GAULE, 76, FROM HOSFORD

“I stopped using it because of the pandemic,” said Ms Gaule, who travelled on the park and ride this week for the first time in eight months.

Caryll Gaule, 76, from Horsford, stopped using the park and ride because of the pandemic - Credit: Charles Bliss / Archant

“I just think people have got so used to not using public transport because they don’t feel safe,” she added.

“But I probably will come up again now that I've tried it.”





Library assistant Judith, 60, has only just begun to feel comfortable travelling on public transport again - Credit: Charles Bliss / Archant

JUDUTH, 60, FROM SPROWSTON, WHO DECLINED TO GIVE HER SURNAME

“It’s much easier because you haven't got the hassle of parking. You don't have to worry about the time if you park for two hours.”

The library assistant said she has only just begun to feel comfortable travelling on public transport again, but is optimistic that people will come back on board.

“People are slowly coming back. Particularly nearer Christmas, I think people will start to use it again.”