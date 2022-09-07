More bus lanes and cheaper fares: How £50m will be spent to boost buses

Details of how nearly £50m will be spent to improve buses have been revealed - Credit: Steve Adams

Cheaper tickets, more frequent services and new bus lanes have been promised as part of a £50m drive to get people back on the county's buses.

Council leaders hope the funding will revive the sector, which has seen passenger numbers fall steeply since the pandemic.

It is part of a wider strategy to encourage people to switch to public transport, to help cut carbon emissions and reduce congestion.

But the prospect of yet more roadworks on the county's major routes may frustrate many motorists, while critics have questioned whether using cash to subsidise private bus operators at a time when fewer people are using the services is the way forward.

However, Norfolk County Council believes the funding is essential to get people using buses again, and to therefore improve services and make public transport a more attractive alternative to car travel.

The authority was told it was getting the Bus Back Better money from the Department for Transport earlier this year - but has only now unveiled what it will spend it on.

There will be a cut to fares, with a 20pc discount for under 25s, while flat fares schemes will be piloted, starting in Great Yarmouth.

Other plans include new bus lanes in Norwich, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth and redesigned junctions across the county.

In Norwich, new bus lanes would be in Yarmouth Road/Thorpe Road and Ipswich Road, while there would be changes to lanes in Dereham Road and Queens Road.

Market Gates bus station in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

In Great Yarmouth, there would be a new bus lane in Southtown Road while the interchange near Market Gates would be redesigned.

King's Lynn would get a new bus lane from Hardwick roundabout to Southgates, while there would be junction changes near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the bus station.

The council also plans new or improved travel hubs for Sheringham, Cromer, Diss and Hunstanton, including better waiting areas with real-time information.

A countywide review will also see bus stops upgraded to improve access for disabled people.

About £12m would be spent on new or expanded bus routes, including more evening and weekend services.

The detail will be worked up in due course.

The goal is to make bus services better, so people will switch to them from cars.

But some will question whether so much money should be spent - bringing further roadworks disruption - when people turned away from buses during the Covid-19 pandemic and have been slow to return.

Norwich Park and Ride passenger numbers are just 35pc of what they were before coronavirus and the county council is spending £500,000 this year to subsidise them.

One of the park and ride sites, at Postwick, is currently closed and the county council says it will not consider reopening it until passenger numbers at other sites picks up.

And Steve Wickes, managing director of First Eastern Counties recently apologised to customers for delays, disruption and cancellations on the company's services.

He said driver shortages had contributed to the problems.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport - Credit: Danielle Booden

Martin Wilby, the Conservative-controlled council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, defended the investment and said it would help get people back on the buses.

He said: "This is a robust plan which was developed with operators and influenced by feedback from more than 1,500 Norfolk residents who took part in a recent consultation.

"More services and increased frequencies are key to enabling people to travel around the county by public transport and so it’s good to see that a significant amount of the funding will be used for this.

"The planned changes to infrastructure will reduce delays which will ensure an efficient and reliable service for passengers.”

The county council and local bus operators recently teamed up for the ‘Choose the bus’ campaign to encourage people to use buses.

But critics said the money which has been given - only half the £105m the county council had sought - will not go far enough.

Liberal Democrat county councillor Steffan Aquarone. - Credit: Alex Broadway

Steffan Aquarone, from the Liberal Democrat group, said: "Sadly, the government funding secured is a drop in the ocean compared to what's needed - in particular in rural Norfolk - to create a public transport network that offers a preferable alternative to car use.

"Small individual schemes that reduce highway space can end up causing more problems than they solve, leading to more traffic congestion and disruption and less public support for non car schemes.

"Government handouts, passed on to operators, are not a long-term solution."

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council - Credit: Denise Bradley

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at the county council, said: "The priority is to restore reliable services. Capping prices is long overdue.

"We'll be watching carefully to make sure this money benefits passengers, not just bus company profits."

The proposals will be discussed at a council meeting next week and would come before the cabinet in October.

Analysis

At a time when some buses are half empty, it may seem counter intuitive to be spending £50m on services which people do not seem to want to use.

But council bosses argue that is precisely why this is the time to be trying to boost patronage of public transport.

Some drivers may baulk at the idea of more bus lanes being installed, with the accompanying disruption the roadworks to install them will bring.

However, council leaders say a better bus network will, ultimately, encourage more people to swap cars for the bus - reducing congestion and pollution.

They say the cash will also be used to cut fares for young people.

This is government money the council applied for more than a year ago and it is cash which can only be spent on buses - it cannot be used to support other council services.

But, as critics have pointed out, scrutiny will be needed to ensure this does not simply become money which disappears into the coffers of private bus companies.