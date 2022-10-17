How could the Conservatives force Liz Truss out?

Pressure is mounting on Liz Truss’s position as prime minister, with some Tory MPs calling for her ousting.

But how could the party get rid of the South West Norfolk MP?

For a prime minister to lose their job they must either resign, their party must lose a general election or they must lose a confidence vote.

Current Conservative Party rules forbid a confidence ballot for another 11 months and the next general election is not due until late 2024.

The Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee of backbench MPs stipulates a prime minister cannot face a confidence vote during their first year in office.

Outside of that period, if 15pc of the parliamentary party (53MPs) submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the committee, a vote would be held.

The 1922 Committee executive could also be forced to change the party rules to allow a vote with letters from fewer than 15pc of the party.

Mounting criticism from her own party may force Ms Truss to resign without a confidence vote - or, if enough Conservatives backed an 'no confidence' vote tabled by the opposition.

If rules are changed to allow a confidence ballot, or if Ms Truss resigns, it could trigger another leadership contest.

But the party may be keen to avoid a repeat of the lengthy contest which has just been held.

If only one person was successfully nominated, they become leader unopposed without a vote of party members.

The rules could theoretically be changed to ensure only one person is nominated by significantly raising the threshold for nominations.