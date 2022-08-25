Hot water bottles to be given away in libraries amid cost of living crisis

Hot water bottles are being provided in libraries to help keep people warm amid the cost of living crisis and winter pressures - Credit: Archant

Thousands of packages containing hot water bottles and scarves are to be distributed via Norfolk libraries to keep vulnerable people warm amid the cost of living crisis.

With fears that rising electricity prices could leave people struggling to heat their homes, bosses at Norfolk County Council have outlined one of the ways they hope to help.

Around 2,000 Keep Warm and Go bags are to be distributed to libraries across Norfolk, containing a hat, blanket, socks and a hot water bottle.

The Conservative-controlled council spent nearly £65,000 last year to provide about 1,000 such bags in libraries.

The Millennium Library at The Forum in Norwich is among the libraries where Keep Warm and Go bags will be available - Credit: Antony Kelly

And it plans to double that number between October and March, using a slice of an anticipated £6.7m in government Housing Support Fund cash.

A number of the Keep Warm and Go bags are sent to each of the council's 47 libraries, with varying quantities depending on the library's size, location and needs of the communities they are in.

People who feel they need the packages can ask a member of library staff - and no questions are asked about why they need the bags.

Other bags are also available in libraries, including toiletry packs containing shampoo, bodywash, a bar of soap, hand gel, a toothbrush, toothpaste and deodorant.

One of the toiletry bags - Credit: Norfolk County Council

There are also Tricky Period packs, which provide free sanitary products and cleaning bags, which include cleaning spray, dishcloths and washing-up liquid.

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at the county council, said: “We know times are tough for everyone at the moment, which is why we are doing everything we can to support those in need.

“The grab-and-go bags are a really good way for people to get hold of vital supplies, and our no-questions-asked policy will encourage people to come forward and get support."

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

The council says it is rapidly developing a set of proposals for how to spend the Household Support Fund when it is confirmed by the government.

A spokesman said: "These developments are awaiting final guidance from central government on how we can spend the allocated funding, and will be launched shortly."

Steve Morphew, leader of the opposition Labour group at County Hall, recently questioned how prepared the authority is to help with the cost of living and winter pressures.