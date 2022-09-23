New council building sale still not gone through four months later

The purchase of a new multi-million-pound council building has still not gone through months after it was agreed.

In May this year, two Norfolk councils agreed to move from their current headquarters and into a new shared office in the Horizon Centre at the Broadland Business Park.

But four months later South Norfolk Council (SNC) and Broadland District Council's (BDC) purchase of the property has not gone through.

Shaun Vincent, leader of Broadland District Council and Trevor Holden, managing director of Broadland and South Norfolk councils. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A spokesman said the two councils are expecting the sale to happen "any day now".

Once the sale has been completed the councils are expected to move in early next year.

The leaders of the councils previously said they hoped to have staff transferred from Broadland's Thorpe Lodge and South Norfolk's Swan Lane offices by the summer.

Plans for the Horizon Centre had initially included building a new council chamber for meetings but this has now been scrapped.

Instead, the spokesman said a "conference centre" style room will be constructed which can be hired out while not being used by the council.

At two meetings on Tuesday, Debbie Lorimer, the director of resources for the two councils asked Broadland councillors to agree to accelerate awarding "mobilisation contracts," which would cover the fit out of the building and help get it ready for them to move in.

She said: "We know that there's massive benefits to us being able to move quickly in, no less because, as with everyone's own bills, the heating and lighting at both two existing offices are increasing, particularly at South Norfolk with oil, but also here because of gas.

"There is a need for us to move quickly and award those contracts so we don't hold up the process."

Inside the Horizon Business Centre at Broadland Business Park - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Ms Lorimer said speed was also needed due to the costs of the work continuing to increase due to inflation.

Broadland cabinet agreed to delegate awarding contracts for fitting out the building to Ms Lorimer and the leader of the council.

The cost of the work needed for the new building has not been revealed.

Both SNC and BDC's current offices have been put on the market, with the former asking for offers over £2m.

A price tag for Broadland's office has not been revealed.