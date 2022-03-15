More than 30 offers of entire homes to house Ukrainian refugees in Norfolk

More than 30 entire homes in Norfolk have been offered to councils to use to house Ukrainian refugees.

Norfolk and Waveney are on standby to receive people who are fleeing their home country following the Russian invasion.

Nationally, more than 100,000 households have registered an interest in opening up rooms in their houses to refugees through the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.

But councils are also appealing for complete homes to rent to refugee families - and Norfolk County Council says there have been 35 offered so far.

The county council and district councils are still waiting for further details of what their responsibilities will be when refugees arrive.

Councils will receive £10,500 per refugee and extra to ensure school places for children - but how much remains unclear.

District councils are likely to have to check whether properties are safe and appropriate.

A Norwich City Council spokeswoman said: “We stand ready to support those fleeing from Ukraine however we can, just as we did in the Afghan Locally Employed Staff Relocation Scheme, which saw us safely resettle families in affordable accommodation in the city.

"We’re still awaiting further details from the government on the specific and vital role that local councils will play in offering safe refuge to those fleeing Ukraine, but we understand that role is likely to involve checking that accommodation offered is suitable.

"In the meantime, we will continue to work with the county council and other district councils following the government’s announcement about the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.”

Stephen Evans, chief executive of Norwich City Council. - Credit: Norwich City Council

City Hall's chief executive Stephen Evans revealed he had registered for that scheme.

He said he was awaiting further detail from the government, but was keen to do what he could to support those fleeing Ukraine.

South Norfolk Council previously said it would consider using its offices in Long Stratton as a 'triage centre' where refugees could be assessed, potentially spending a night or two there before being housed.

People can offer to rent out entire properties at www.norfolk.gov.uk/safety/migrants-refugees-and-asylum-seekers/ukraine

And the government's Homes For Ukraine scheme, for those prepared to offer rooms for a minimum of six months, is at https://homesforukraine.campaign.gov.uk