News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

More than 30 offers of entire homes to house Ukrainian refugees in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 5:43 PM March 15, 2022
Ukrainian refugees load their belongings onto a bus in France.

Ukrainian refugees load their belongings onto a bus in France. - Credit: PA

More than 30 entire homes in Norfolk have been offered to councils to use to house Ukrainian refugees.

Norfolk and Waveney are on standby to receive people who are fleeing their home country following the Russian invasion.

Nationally, more than 100,000 households have registered an interest in opening up rooms in their houses to refugees through the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.

But councils are also appealing for complete homes to rent to refugee families - and Norfolk County Council says there have been 35 offered so far.

The county council and district councils are still waiting for further details of what their responsibilities will be when refugees arrive.

Councils will receive £10,500 per refugee and extra to ensure school places for children - but how much remains unclear.

District councils are likely to have to check whether properties are safe and appropriate.

A Norwich City Council spokeswoman said: “We stand ready to support those fleeing from Ukraine however we can, just as we did in the Afghan Locally Employed Staff Relocation Scheme, which saw us safely resettle families in affordable accommodation in the city.

Most Read

  1. 1 Huge affordable home development set for Norfolk town
  2. 2 Attleborough Four in a Bed contestants 'gutted' by guests' response
  3. 3 New trial to stop people 'abusing' free parking to begin
  1. 4 7 award-winning fish and chip shops in Norfolk
  2. 5 'A very dark mood' - Russian Norfolk stately home owner's despair at war
  3. 6 Norfolk gastropub named among best places for Sunday roast in the UK
  4. 7 Collection days for household rubbish set to change in parts of Norfolk
  5. 8 Man, 54, charged with child sex offences after online sting
  6. 9 'Best thing I've ever done': Dad turns life around and gets son back
  7. 10 New homes planned in street where subsidence led to demolition of houses

"We’re still awaiting further details from the government on the specific and vital role that local councils will play in offering safe refuge to those fleeing Ukraine, but we understand that role is likely to involve checking that accommodation offered is suitable.

"In the meantime, we will continue to work with the county council and other district councils following the government’s announcement about the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.”

Stephen Evans.

Stephen Evans, chief executive of Norwich City Council. - Credit: Norwich City Council

City Hall's chief executive Stephen Evans revealed he had registered for that scheme.

He said he was awaiting further detail from the government, but was keen to do what he could to support those fleeing Ukraine.

South Norfolk Council previously said it would consider using its offices in Long Stratton as a 'triage centre' where refugees could be assessed, potentially spending a night or two there before being housed.

People can offer to rent out entire properties at www.norfolk.gov.uk/safety/migrants-refugees-and-asylum-seekers/ukraine

And the government's Homes For Ukraine scheme, for those prepared to offer rooms for a minimum of six months, is at https://homesforukraine.campaign.gov.uk

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Bus gate camera

Revealed: Streets where new cameras could catch law-breaking drivers

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
PROP - Poplar Barns, Long Stratton

See inside this barn conversion on the market for £725k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police road closure. Photo: Bill Smith

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Serious crash on A17 closed major road

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Busy Market Place in Dereham, with people out and about in comparison to one year ago during the fir

Norfolk Live News

Dereham Market Place reopens after emergency services incident

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon