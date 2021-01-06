Proposed pavilion extension 'will support growth' of sports clubs

Published: 4:40 PM January 6, 2021

At least five different sporting clubs will all benefit from plans to extend the pavilion in a village close to Norwich, according to sporting bodies.

Hethersett Parish Council has applied to extend the existing pavilion on the Memorial Playing Field off Recreation Road.

Full planning permission was originally given in August 2013, but the council has submitted fresh extensions plans as the village has seen "rapid growth" in the time since.

In the design and access statement submitted alongside the application, the council said the update is "to meet the pressure already being placed on the existing facility", with hundreds more new homes proposed for the village.

The revised proposal includes provision for two changing rooms, as well as two secure kit bag stores, a separate disabled changing facility and two rooms for match officials.

An artist's impression of what the new pavilion on Hethersett Memorial Playing Field will look like. - Credit: Hethersett Parish Council

You may also want to watch:

Also included are a function room, a kitchen, internal and external toilets and storage rooms for large items like goalposts.

The application also specifies that the extended pavilion "will now include provision for Hethersett Athletic Football Club, Hethersett Cycle Speedway Club, Hethersett Croquet Club, Hethersett Bowls Club, Hethersett Running Club and any new clubs formed".

When consulted on the proposal, Sport England said it was "likely" that it would support the proposal as it is for facilities supporting the playing field and does not affect the usage, quality or quantity of playing pitches.

In a joint comment, the Football Foundation and Norfolk FA said: "Norfolk FA are supportive of the proposed design of the new pavilion, and the Football Foundation has approved the design from a technical perspective.

An artist's impression of what the new pavilion on Hethersett Memorial Playing Field will look like. - Credit: Hethersett Parish Council

"The layout and design of the new pavilion will support growth and retention of grassroots football activity via the resident affiliated football club Hethersett Athletic FC, as well as supporting a number of other sports including bowls, cricket and cycle speedway that take place at the site.

"Assuming planning permission is obtained, both Norfolk FA and the Football Foundation will work with the project applicants to develop their application to the Football Foundation for funding to support the delivery of the proposed new pavilion."

Consultation on the plans is open until January 22, while the application is expected to be decided upon in February.