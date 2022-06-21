News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Community celebrates after official speed sign replaces their own

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:56 AM June 21, 2022
Maxine Webb (right) with Hellesdon Road residents

Maxine Webb (right) with Hellesdon Road residents - Credit: George Thompson

A new electronic speed sign has been installed on a busy road after locals put up their own warnings urging people to slow down.

Residents on Hellesdon Road, Norwich, took their own steps to discourage speeding after becoming frustrated with motorists zipping along the street, well over the 20mph speed limit.

Nicola Ulldemolins, who lives nearby, put up signs after becoming concerned that children and dog walkers could be hit by speeding traffic.

"I have seen a number of near misses, with cars whistling by at 40mph," she said. "I don't want to see an accident happen."

Now, a new electronic speed sign - which captures data on speeding, and tells motorists when they are going too fast - has been installed.

Local Labour county councillor Maxine Webb paid for the electric sign from her own budget. Every councillor is given cash they can choose how to spend.

She said: "I have used my budget on this to try to get some evidence that can be used to put some pressure on and get something more permanent."

