Barrister's criticism for Norwich tennis court development

A barrister has accused the city council of a lack of transparency over its controversial replacement of the tennis courts in a Norwich park.

Campaigners were so angered by the authority's decision to remove the city’s last grass courts at Heigham Park to make way for three new hard surface courts that they crowdfunded for a London lawyer to look into the planning process behind it.

In a 17-page review the barrister, Daniel Kozelko, said it was his opinion that Norwich City Council (NCC) fell below the standards of good administrative practice.

However, he said there was insufficient information to support the conclusion that the application was predetermined.

He was commissioned by the Heigham Park Consultation Group (HPCG), set up by local residents who believe City Hall did not properly consult on the plans.

Norwich City Council has always argued it followed all the rules.

Mr Kozelko, from the 39Essex chambers, said NCC could have been clearer with its decision making and that its engagement with the public “fell below the standards” of good administrative practice.

Then and now at Heigham Park - Credit: George Thompson

But he added: “Based on the documents that I have been provided, it seems to me there is insufficient to conclude that there was predetermination here.

“The difficulty, instead, was that the lack of transparency gave the appearance that something could be awry.”

James Packham, a member of HPCG, of College Road said: "I would like the council to apologise to all members of the community for not having consulted them on this locally significant site - and I mean all members of the community - everyone was denied their say via a proper and fair consultation.”

A Norwich City Council spokesperson said: “We’re very much looking forward to opening the new hard surface, all-weather tennis courts at Heigham Park, providing an accessible and affordable space for all residents.

Flashback to when the Heigham Park tennis courts were in use. Photo: Bill Smith - Credit: Archant © 2013

“The new courts will build on the success of other Norwich parks tennis courts at Eaton Park, Waterloo Park and Lakenham Recreation Ground.

“The importance of delivering this sporting facility can’t be underestimated in terms of the associated health benefits, as well as reducing anti-social behaviour and vandalism through the increased use of the park.”