Major review launched after deaths of private care hospital patients



Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:35 PM September 20, 2022
Cawston Park

Joanna Bailey and Ben King (inset) were among three patients who died while in the care of Cawston Park. - Credit: The Bailey Family/Ben King's Family/Archant

The deaths of three patients with learning disabilities who were being cared for at a private hospital in Norfolk has triggered a major review into the county's residential care.

Ben King, 32, Nicholas Briant, 33, and Joanna Bailey, 36, died within just over two years of each other while patients at Cawston Park hospital, near Aylsham.

Ben King, died at Cawston Park Hospital on July 29 2020

Ben King, died at Cawston Park Hospital on July 29 2020. An inquest into his death made a number of criticisms of the care he received. - Credit: Supplied courtesy of Ben King's family

serious case review into the deaths, commissioned by Norfolk Safeguarding Adults’ Board (NSAB), found major failures of governance, commissioning, oversight, planning for individuals and professional practice.

Owners Jeesal group apologised and the hospital has since closed.

Cawston Manor

Cawston Park Hospital has now closed - Credit: Mike Page

But watchdog Healthwatch Norfolk remains concerned problems might not have been confined to Cawston Park and has launched a review called My Views Matter.

The review will see the organisation speak to scores of residents, their families and staff about the state of residential care for people with learning disabilities and/or autism in Norfolk.

As part of its work, Healthwatch Norfolk has the legal power known as Enter and View to visit health and social care services, and see them in action.

The project also wants to see how residents and their families are being communicated with about their care and whether the issues identified at Cawston Park are more widespread.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Alex Stewart, Healthwatch Norfolk chief executive, said: "The Cawston Park report highlighted systemic problems around health and social care.

"We have a responsibility to work with all sectors of society and help to be the voice of those who may find it challenging to share their concerns about what happened there.

"We want to come up with recommendations to ensure situations like this do not happen again.

"We feel a plan needs to be put in place which is both proactive and constructive.

"We are also an impartial critical friend to the healthcare sector which is responsible for placement and monitoring, and social care which oversees safeguarding.

"Our review will look back over the last decade to see what has changed and highlight areas of improvement for our partners and other organisations."

Joanna Bailey from Collier Row, Romford

Joanna Bailey - Credit: The Bailey family

The findings of the review will be published, together with any recommendations for care bosses to act on.




