Health and social care project backed by councillors

Published: 11:10 AM December 18, 2020

Support for a project to help health and social care workers develop their skills and gain new qualifications has been voiced by members of North Norfolk District Council.

At a December 16 meeting, councillors voted to back a two-year developing skills in health and social care (DSHSC) project being run across Norfolk and Suffolk, which started in September.

The motion was put forward by Christopher Cushing, the council's Conservative group leader, and Duncan Baker, who as well as being a district councillor is North Norfolk's MP.

Mr Baker said the vote on the issue followed an "emotional debate" in which several councillors shared their own stories about their experiences of acting as carers.

He said: "We owe those who care for others an enormous debt of gratitude – including those who are unpaid carers – and North Norfolk’s support for this project marks the first step in what will be a long and challenging road to improve the status, quality of training, and respect we have for all our carers.”