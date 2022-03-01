Makeover planned for Norwich's 'unloved' central square

Hay Hill, in the centre of Norwich - Credit: George Thompson

For years, it has been one of Norwich city centre's least loved locations.

But new plans have finally been unveiled to revive Hay Hill.

As part of the project, the square's distinctive 'brain' sculpture will be removed, along with other features.

The statue of thinker Thomas Browne - which is occasionally adorned with a traffic cone on his head - will remain on the site, but will be moved to a less prominent area.

The scheme, unveiled by Norwich City Council, is intended to make the area between Next and Primark a more accessible space, able to host free public events.

Thomas Browne's statue on Hay Hill - Credit: George Thompson

It follows years of criticism of the state of the site.

Some of the criticism has centred on the brain sculpture, which was installed in 2007.

It forms part of a larger artwork, with a representation of an eye as well as surrounding seats.

The sculptures, which include inscriptions on blocks of marble, are called Homage To Sir Thomas Browne and were designed to complement the nearby statue of the 17th century physician, philosopher and writer.

Since it was first proposed, the artwork - by French sculptors Anne and Patrick Poirier - has proved controversial, with the Norwich Society among those calling for it to be removed.

The civic watchdog will finally get its way under the new proposals, with the works removed - although the council has not said where it will go.

The authority says this will provide open space, allow unobstructed movement across the square and open it up to greater event opportunities.

Plans for Hay Hill - Credit: Norwich City Council

Other proposed changes include:

Installation of a water feature

Moving the Thomas Browne statue elsewhere on the square

Addition of plans to reference the garden that originally surrounded Thomas Browne's house, which was where Pret a Manger now stands

High-quality paving and accessible street furniture to open the space to more people

Four trees could be removed due to health and safety concerns

Double height steps for informal seating .

The project is one of eight in the city to be funded through the Towns Fund – a £25m government scheme awarded to Norwich in 2020.

Projects are decided by the city council and a Norwich Town Deal Board (TDB), which represents key businesses and institutions across the city.

The McDonald's on Hay Hill, Norwich.Picture by SIMON FINLAY. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Mike Stonard, cabinet member for inclusive and sustainable growth, at Norwich City Council said: “It’s great to see these plans emerging for a really important, but tired space in the city centre.

“We are really keen to hear from all user groups to help us shape them up before we commence delivery later in the year.”

Andrew Dernie, chair of the TDB, said the plans would create a “vibrant, flexible space” and called on the public to have their say.

Anyone wishing to have their say on the plans can comment online until Friday, March 24 at www.norwich.gov.uk/HayHill.

Public drop-in events will be held at Stall 180 on Norwich Market on Thursday, March 10 from 2pm-6pm and Wednesday, March 16 from 10am to 2pm.

What’s been there before?

Hay Hill's haymarket was once a place where carts would bring hay to the city for sale.

Over the years, attendance dwindled and it was demolished in 1959.

In 1972 a garden and lawn surrounding Browne's statue was replaced with a paved area and water feature.

Over the years, stores, cinemas and pubs having graced its steps.

Where Next is now, C&A used to dominate the skyline until the company closed its British stores in 2001.

The classic department store was flanked by the George and the Dragon pub, which is now a McDonald’s.

Demolition of the old Lambert warehouse on Hay Hill. This was the first step towards Hay Hills new look, with a modern C&A Modes store taking the place of the Victorian building. The C&A is now a Next store.

At the front of the store was the Hay Hill cascade, a water feature which often foamed up after people dumped detergent in.

Hay Hill cascade with people looking at the foam after someone had put detergent in. Photo: Archant

Browne’s skull

Thomas Browne was an English polymath and author.

Born in London, Browne, who resided in Norwich from 1636 until his death in 1682, living approximately where Pret a Manger is now.

His works included The Religion of a Physician and an encyclopaedia, Pseudodoxia Epidemica.

The statue of Sir Thomas Browne the famous physician and natural historian pictured on Hay Hill and the 15th century church of St Peter Mancroft in the background Dated -- 1961 - Credit: Archant Library

Buried in St Peter Mancroft, Browne’s skull was removed when his lead coffin was accidentally opened by workmen in 1840.

It was not re-interred in St Peter Mancroft until 1922 when it was recorded in the burial register as aged 317 years.

What do people think?

Jack Bale, who works in the area, was among those who welcomed the plans.

He described the square as looking terrible at the moment, with some of its seats broken.

"That brain is useless as well," he said, "It's weird, you can't use it or sit on it."

Amy Reeve, a Norwich Student was also positive about the plans.

Amy Reeve, a Norwich student - Credit: George Thompson

She said students in the area wanted more places to sit and welcomed plans for double-height steps.

"At the moment it's three benches and a big brain.

"A lot of students would like a place to sit and eat in our spare time. I think this could be a good idea."