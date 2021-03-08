Hundreds invited to have their say on villages' future

Published: 7:44 AM March 8, 2021 Updated: 8:34 AM March 8, 2021

Residents are being invited to have their say on the future of the Tivetshalls, near Long Stratton - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Hundreds of people are being invited to have their say on the future of their two villages.

Tivetshall Parish Council wants residents to answer its newly-released survey, which will help create a draft of the parish's neighbourhood plan.

Residents are being invited to have their say on the future of the Tivetshalls, near Long Stratton - Credit: Archant © 2006

Describing its vision, the council says the Tivetshalls will be a community with "a range of housing types and tenures to suit all ages, supported by good village amenities."

If approved at referendum, the planning policy document will ultimately guide prospective development in Tivetshall St Mary and neighbouring Tivetshall St Margaret between 2022 and 2042

As it stands, the parish council is only able to express its opinion on planning applications on behalf of the residents.

You may also want to watch:

Surveys have been delivered to every household in the parish and provide an opportunity for everyone to raise their concerns.

Anyone who does not have a physical survey should call 07753 746557 or complete the survey online by visiting tivpc.co.uk/neighbourhood-plan.