Extra £125,000 to reduce market town traffic

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:30 PM November 1, 2022
The thoroughfare, Harleston.

Harleston town centre

Plans to cut traffic and boost shopping in a market town centre are getting a financial boost to ensure it can be completed.

South Norfolk Council is putting another £125,000 towards improvements in Harleston, near Diss.

The money is being used to reduce traffic in the town centre and create a pedestrian priority zone, with an aim of making the town a better place to live and work.

The cash is in addition to £678,527 already given to the project in November last year.

Extra funding is needed to ensure the project can be delivered after increased costs. 

Lisa Neal, portfolio holder for stronger economy, told Monday's cabinet meeting that the works have been "progressing well" and are expected to be finished before Christmas.

South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller

John Fuller, the leader of the council, said it was a shame material costs have gone up but it was important to get the job finished.

"Shopping is changing and we have got to ensure that the public realm in Harleston matches modern expectations for the way people shop and live their lives today," he said.

