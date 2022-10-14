News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Warning over 'unnecessary deaths' in Liz Truss' constituency

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:00 PM October 14, 2022
Hardship fund and Liz Truss

The proposal to create a hardship fund in an area partly covering Liz Truss' South West Norfolk constituency was defeated by Conservative councillors - Credit: PA

A hardship fund to help people through the cost of living crisis has been defeated by Tory councillors, despite warnings there could be "unnecessary deaths" in Liz Truss' constituency this winter.

A narrow majority of members on West Norfolk Borough Council - which partly covers the prime minister’s own seat - voted against the idea, which was shot down by 25 votes to 21. 

Liz Truss during a hustings event at the Holiday Inn, in Norwich North, Norfolk, as part of her camp

Liz Truss's government was described as "cruel" by one councillor - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The council’s ruling Conservative group justified their opposition to the proposal by arguing that there were already forms of support available to help people through the cost of living crisis, and by arguing that cuts would have to be made to services elsewhere to pay for it.

The idea came from independent councillor Chris Morley, who suggested the creation of a £1m annual fund, starting in April 2023 and in place for two years. 

PICTURE POSED BY A MODEL File photo dated 08/01/22 of a person holding an energy bill. A pandemic-le

The hardship fund was proposed to help people through the cost of living crisis, but it was defeated by Conservative councillors - Credit: PA

An amendment from Labour councillor Joshua Lowe, who defected from the Conservatives in September, suggested bringing the fund forward to December of this year, but it was also defeated.

Independent councillor Jo Rust said: “I believe we do need to act quickly, rather than risk unnecessary deaths in our wards, in our borough, because we haven’t taken action over a wholly avoidable crisis made worse by a cruel government that seeks to inflict unnecessary misery on ordinary people, while cutting the taxes of the rich.”

Protestors outside the QEH hospital in Kings Lynn, organised by Kings Lynn Trades Council.Pictures

Independent councillor Jo Rust - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Graham Middleton, the council’s deputy leader, said that while he accepted there was a cost of living crisis, he questioned what services would need to be cut in order to pay for the fund, and said there was “no clear plan” about how it would be administered.

He added that there is already a range of immediate forms of support available to people.

Graham Middleton, Conservative candidate for Gayton and Nar Valley. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Conservative councillor Graham Middleton - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

He pointed to government support, such as the energy bill rebate, the county council’s Norfolk Assistance Scheme, and said the borough had its own plans to help people further, such as providing heavily discounted entry for children to the authority’s leisure centres over the October half term and over Christmas.

He said the borough would also be contributing £50,000 to a project seeking to enable community groups to create ‘hotspots’ - also known as ‘warmth banks’, where the elderly and vulnerable can go to keep warm.

EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY OCTOBER 10 File photo dated 12/09/18 of model houses on a pile of coins and

The hardship fund was proposed to help people through the cost of living crisis, but it was defeated by Conservative councillors - Credit: PA

Independent councillor Alun ‘Tom’ Ryves argued that the council had enough reserves to afford the fund, but cabinet member for finance Angie Dickinson countered that the reserves would be needed to continue providing council services at the same level amidst soaring inflation. 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon