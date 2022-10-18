News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New poll shows every Norfolk Tory MP losing their seat... except one

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:41 AM October 18, 2022
Updated: 11:12 AM October 18, 2022
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference in the briefing room at Downing Street, London. P

Prime minister Liz Truss is already facing calls to resign, despite having only been in the job for six weeks - Credit: PA

A sophisticated new poll has suggested that the Conservatives would lose all their Norfolk seats except one, if an election were held today.

The survey of 10,000 people, commissioned by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and carried out by the pollster Opinium, has found that prime minister Liz Truss, in her South West Norfolk constituency, would be the party's sole survivor in the region, while Labour and the Liberal Democrats would sweep the rest of the board. 

Across Britain, it shows a 1997-style landslide for Labour, who would win 411 seats.

The Tories - who have plunged in the polls since Ms Truss' government outlined its controversial mini-budget last month - would only secure 137 seats, with the Lib Dems up at 39 and the SNP down at 37.

The MRP poll projections from Norfolk and Waveney

A map of the poll results in Norfolk and Waveney, with South West Norfolk being the only Tory seat, the Lib Dems capturing North Norfolk, and the rest going Labour - Credit: Electoral Calculus

The projected results were produced using a method called multi-level regression and post-stratification (MRP). 

It works by taking a national poll result and mapping that result onto different constituencies, using advanced data about the demography of each of those seats. 

MRP polling conducted in the days ahead of the 2019 general election was only off by about 30 seats. 

In Norfolk, it showed the following results:

Broadland

Residents from Badersfield at a meeting with Jerome Mayhew about the potential of Jaguar Buildings b

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew - Credit: Archant 2022

Jerome Mayhew, elected in 2019, would lose his seat to Labour. The constituency encompasses Fakenham, Aylsham, Acle and Reepham. 

Labour - 45.6pc
Conservative - 33.9pc
Lib Dem - 9.8pc
Green 5.65pc
Other - 5.05pc

Great Yarmouth

Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis leaves Downing Street, London. Picture date: Monday October 17, 2022

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis - Credit: PA

Justice secretary Brandon Lewis, who captured the seat from Labour in 2010, would lose it back to them. 

Labour - 39.76pc
Conservative - 39.38pc
Lib Dem - 7.12pc
Green - 3.93pc
Other - 9.82pc

Mid Norfolk

Mid Norfolk Conservative MP George Freeman. Picture: Archant

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman - Credit: Archant

George Freeman, who has held the seat since 2010, would lose it to Labour. The constituency includes Dereham, Wymondham, Attleborough, Watton and Hingham.

Labour - 40.29pc
Conservative - 37.1pc
Lib Dem - 10.53pc
Green - 4.61pc
Other - 7.46pc

North Norfolk

Conservative Duncan Baker speaks after becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLE

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Duncan Baker, who captured the seat from the Lib Dems in 2019, would lose it back to them. The seat includes North Walsham, Cromer, Sheringham, Holt, Stalham and Wells-next-the-Sea.

Lib Dem - 32.36pc
Conservative - 30.75pc
Labour - 18.41pc
Green - 3.67pc
Other - 14.81pc

North West Norfolk

North West Norfolk MP James Wild

North West Norfolk MP James Wild - Credit: Chris Bishop

James Wild, who has held the seat since 2019, would lose it to Labour. The constituency includes King’s Lynn and Hunstanton.

Conservative - 40.3pc
Labour - 38.21pc
Lib Dem - 10.65pc
Green - 5.29pc
Other - 5.55pc

Norwich North

Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith speaking at the Conservative Party annual conference at the

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith - Credit: PA

Work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith, who won the seat off Labour in a 2009 by-election, would lose it back to them by a large margin.

Labour - 47.3pc
Conservative - 29.67pc
Lib Dem - 13.57pc
Green - 4.72pc
Other - 4.74pc

Norwich South

MP Clive Lewis believes his race could be an issue in why he has not yet got the required backing in

Norwich South Clive Lewis MP - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Labour MP Clive Lewis would see his majority over the Conservatives more than double. 

Labour - 64.23pc
Conservative - 13.55pc
Lib Dem - 7.41pc
Green - 12.29pc
Other - 2.52pc

South Norfolk

South Norfolk Conservative candidate Richard Bacon at The General Election 2019 results at the Royal

South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon - Credit: Danielle Booden

The county’s longest serving current MP, Richard Bacon, would lose his seat to Labour. The constituency encompasses Diss, Long Stratton, Loddon and Harleston. 

Labour - 43.45pc
Conservative - 33.51pc
Lib Dem - 11.4pc
Green - 6.12pc
Other - 5.52pc

South West Norfolk

Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference in the briefing room at Downing Street, London. P

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss - Credit: PA

Liz Truss would find herself as the county’s sole Tory survivor, with her majority slashed from 50.9pts to just 6.77pts. Her seat includes Thetford, Downham Market and Swaffham. 

Conservative - 38.64pc
Labour - 31.87pc
Lib Dem - 11.84pc
Green - 6.94pc
Other - 10.72pc

Waveney

MP Peter Aldous

Waveney MP Peter Aldous - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

Peter Aldous, who captured the seat off Labour in 2010, would lose it back to them. The constituency includes Lowestoft, Beccles and Bungay.

Labour - 45.67pc
Conservative - 34.47pc
Lib Dem - 6.75pc
Green - 7.14pc
Other - 5.97pc 

