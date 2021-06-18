Champion gives Greens victory in delayed Norwich City Council election

Published: 6:09 AM June 18, 2021

Gary Champion, who won Sewell from Labour for the Greens in the Norwich City Council elections. - Credit: Gary Champion

The Green Party has increased its numbers at Norwich City Council after winning Sewell ward from Labour.

Gary Champion took the seat for the Greens from Labour's Laura McCartney-Gray - the first time his party have won the city council ward.

Mr Champion took 1,154 votes, compared to 995 for Ms McCartney-Gray - a majority of 159.

Conservative Mark Jones got 316 votes and Liberal Democrat Helen Arundell got 39.

Mr Champion said: "Thank you to everyone has has been involved with the campaign and to all the residents of Sewell who came out and voted for me today.

You may also want to watch:

"I intend to represent the people of Sewell to the best of my ability over the next three years and look forward to getting started."

Norwich City Council remains under the control of Labour.

But Mr Champion's victory means the party's numbers have gone down from 27 to 26 councillors, while the Greens go up from nine to 10. The Liberal Democrats have three.

Labour did hold Sewell at Norfolk County Council level, with Julie Brociek-Coulton retaining the division she has held for the past eight years.

Labour's Julie Brociek-Coulton retained Sewell division at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

But her majority was slashed by the Greens to 127. She garnered 1,132 votes compared to the 1,005 Green candidate Adrian Holmes received.

Her majority had been 1,125 during the 2017 elections, when the Conservatives were in second place.

Simon Jones, the Conservative candidate this time, got 320 votes and Lib Dem Helen Arundell got 40.

Labour's win in the Norfolk County Council election increases their numbers at County Hall from 11 to 12.

The Conservatives are in control, with 57 councillors, while the Lib Dems have eight. the Green Party three and the Independents three.

A by-election is due for Gaywood South in KIng's Lynn after Conservative councillor Thomas Smith resigned to take up a job offer in London, means a by-election for his division will be held.

The elections in Sewell ward were due to take place on May 6 but were suspended following the death of Conservative candidate Eve Collishaw.

Miss Collishaw, a former Norwich Lord Mayor, had been standing for both Norfolk County Council and Norwich City Council, but died, at the age of 76, in April.

Voting in the rearranged election took place on Thursday. Polling stations opened at 7am and closed at 10pm.

The count took place overnight in St Andrew's Hall.