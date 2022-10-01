Greens propose wealth tax as Truss defends 'disruption in the short term'

Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay has said his party’s call for a tax on the richest 1pc in society to pay for a green fund aims to “make our society more equal”.

Mr Ramsay, who served on Norwich City Council from 2003 to 2011, said the tax, announced at his party's conference in Harrogate, would see the country's most wealthy people contribute at least £70bn to a "fund to create a greener society".

Mr Ramsay told BBC Breakfast: “We’ve seen economic chaos caused by a mini-budget that has been making our society more unequal. This is about trying to make our society more equal.”

The wealth tax, would see the households with £3.4m to £5.7m pay 1pc into the fund, rising to 5pc for those between £5.7m and £18.2m and 10pc for those with £18.2m or more.

Meanwhile, prime minister Liz Truss, writing in The Sun, defended her economic strategy - saying, although it involves "difficult decisions" and "disruption in the short term", it will deliver growth.

The South West Norfolk MP said: "Not everyone will like what we are doing, but I want to reassure the public that the government has a clear plan that I believe is right for the country."