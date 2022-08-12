News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Fresh bid for drug 'safe spaces' for Norwich

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 11:06 AM August 12, 2022
IMAGE POSED USING MODEL. A person simulating taking the drug heroin.

IMAGE POSED USING MODEL. Calls for Norwich to trial drug consumption rooms will not be supported by public health bosses. - Credit: Paul Faith / PA Wire

Calls have been made for the issue of safe drug consumption spaces to be debated by councillors.

The concept of these consumption rooms, which would provide supervised environments for addicts to use drugs, has been touted by Green councillors in the past but has failed to garner support from others.

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor.

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor - Credit: Jamie Osborn

Now, Jamie Osborn, Green party county and city councillor has written to Norfolk County Council's health and overview scrutiny committee calling for it to be debated again.

He said: "If we are to save lives in Norfolk and mitigate the terrible impact that drugs have, drugs need to be approached as a public health issue, not simply a crime."

He said that pilot schemes such as this in Glasgow and Bristol had seen a reduction in drug-related deaths. 

Drugs-related deaths in the county are the lowest they have been in a decade, however, Mr Osborn believes safe consumption spaces could drive the figure down even further.

"This is a model of drug-death prevention that has been proven to work in countries across the world and now the UK," he added.

Previously, Bill Borrett, the council's cabinet member for social care, said the council could not support the initiatives "because they are not supported by the Home Office".

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Armed police were called to a major incident in Norwich city centre tonight

Norwich Live News

Major incident in city after reports of stabbing

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Stanhoe proposed holiday park aerial shot

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

46-cabin holiday park proposed for Norfolk countryside

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A mysterious animal was seen in Sprowston near Norwich on Monday (August 8)

Norwich Live News | Video

Mysterious 'large black animal' spotted roaming in fields near city

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Steve Kennedy-Smith's car after it was struck by a train at a level crossing at Great Plumstead, near Norwich

Range Rover hit by train after straying onto level crossing

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon