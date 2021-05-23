New Green councillors urge County Hall to declare climate emergency
- Credit: Jamie Osborn
A new group of councillors are calling for Norfolk County Council to declare a climate emergency at their first meeting.
Jamie Osborn, Paul Neale and Ben Price were elected to Norfolk County Council less than two weeks ago and are insisting that the council needs to take action to mitigate against climate change, immediately.
The first Green motion will be put at the council's AGM on Monday May 24.
The motion asks other councillors to recognise "the dangerous and accelerating effects of climate change and ecological destruction for Norfolk" and resolves to declare a climate emergency.
Mr Osborn said: "Declaring a climate emergency is the first step to combatting the dangerous effects of climate change.
"We need to acknowledge and understand the threats we face before we can start to improve our chances of a secure future.
"The second step is measuring our carbon output, and the third step is lowering it. Our motion asks for each of these actions to take place in the near future."
Norfolk County Council's AGM will take place on Monday.