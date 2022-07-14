Deal struck to speed up £4.8m roundabout revamp work

A deal has been struck which will speed up when months of work on a £4.8m roundabout revamp is done.

Plans for a redesign of Harfrey's Roundabout in Great Yarmouth were unveiled last year.

The work was due to be carried out by government-owned body National Highways - and might have happened after the Third River Crossing is opened.

But, with Norfolk County Council's contractors already at work building that £121m bridge, agreement has been reached which will mean the roundabout work gets done before that scheme opens.

National Highways will still pick up the £4.8m bill for the revamp, but the council's contractors will do the work.

Council leaders say that is more efficient, as it takes away the need for two separate contractors to do the work.

They say it will mean the work, scheduled to take four to six months, will be completed before the Third River Crossing is opened - due in spring 2023.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council Member for Highways, Infrastructure and Transport. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “We know just how important these much needed A47 junction improvements are for Great Yarmouth, and we’ve been working closely with National Highways to press for their delivery.

"I’m delighted we’ve been able to agree this arrangement, which means we at the county council will be delivering the improvements to the Harfrey's junction on behalf of National Highways.

"As a result, we will be able to deliver the works efficiently, using our existing contractor team from the Third River Crossing.

"More importantly, it will enable us to deliver the improvements before the opening of the Third River Crossing, which will further reduce delay and congestion and will add even more to the significant transport benefits for Great Yarmouth.”

Progress on the Third River Crossing in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Mike Page

The plan for the roundabout includes a larger roundabout, to improve traffic flow with revised road markings, new traffic lanes, plus walking and cycling crossing improvements.

Plans for Harfrey's Roundabout - Credit: National Highways

There could yet be changes made to the design before the work starts and surveys have recently been taking place there.

The roundabout work is part of the £300m A47 work announced in 2014.

That includes dualling sections between North Burlingham to Blofield and North Tuddenham to Easton.

Changes to the Thickthorn junction on the edge of Norwich and to the Vauxhall roundabout in Yarmouth are also proposed.