Bin collections postponed due to snowy weather
Bin collections have been suspended on the coast as more heavy snow is predicted to fall overnight.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council has now suspended its Tuesday bin collections in addition to services already postponed due to icy conditions on Norfolk's roads.
Penny Carpenter, chairman of the environment committee, said: "Waste and recycling collection is postponed on Tuesday, February 9.
"Please leave out your black or green bin on its normal collection day, though only if it’s safe for you to do so, and the team will visit as soon as practically possible.
"We will give as much notice as possible as to when collections can safely resume.
"If your green bin is full and you’ve got extra recycling that you’d normally put out alongside your green bin, please keep that somewhere secure for now so it doesn’t get blown around in the high winds."
Collections of brown bins and bulky waste are also postponed until the end of the week.
In terms of garden waste collection, the council confirmed customers' subscriptions will be extended to account for the loss of collection.