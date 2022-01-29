Popular carnival to return to give town 'party to remember'

Organisers of a popular carnival and fun day are hoping to give people a 'party to remember' in 2022 following two year's of coronavirus uncertainty.

The Diss Carnival and fun day, one of the biggest days in the town's calendar, usually sees thousands line the streets and the centre covered in bunting.

And committee members are hoping this year's comeback will make up for the "unavoidable cancellations" of the annual event, which was last held in 2019, following the Covid outbreak.

Scenes from Diss Carnival, 2019 Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

The 2022 carnival theme has been revealed as 'The Great-Diss Showman', which is inspired by the legend of Madame Abdella - one of two circus elephants said to have been buried under Fair Green in the town.

Claire Keen, Diss Carnival committee chair, said members were asked by the Corn Hall if they could incorporate its Diss Elephants arts project, and the two performing elephants, into the event.

"Committee conversations led from elephants to circuses, then onto showmen in general", the chair added.

"And, as we enjoy a play on words, the theme was born.”

"After a particularly tough two years, the carnival committee is keen to give the town a party to remember in 2022.

“We’ve decided that Diss needs something to look forward to, to celebrate and enjoy.

“We're hoping the parade and shop window displays will be bigger and better than ever for our comeback carnival, and will include everything from circuses and funfairs to characters from the musical ‘The Greatest Showman", helter skelter rides, dodgems, fortune tellers, clowns, strongmen and women, acrobats, lions, tigers and even dancing bears."

Scenes from Diss Carnival, 2019 Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Bookings have already been confirmed for some of the entertainment for the event, which will be taking place on Sunday, July 3, a month later than it is usually held due to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"It's going to be our biggest show ever", the chair said.

"But, it’s important we try to return to some sort of normal and believe that, in the words of one great Showman, Freddie Mercury, this year 'the show must go on'.