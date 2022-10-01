Green light for new cameras to fine law-breaking Norfolk drivers

Cameras are likely to be installed in seven Norfolk streets after the county council was awarded new powers to fine drivers - Credit: Antony Kelly

New cameras to catch and fine law-breaking motorists look set to be heading to Norfolk's streets.

Six roads in Norwich and one in Great Yarmouth are in line to get cameras after the Department for Transport awarded new enforcement powers to Norfolk County Council.

It will mean the council can install cameras to detect drivers committing 'moving traffic offences', including driving in pedestrian streets, in bus lanes and ignoring right-hand turn bans.

Previously, only the police were able to take action against drivers.

But the county council had asked the government for the power to issue £70 fixed penalty notices to drivers caught flouting the rules on camera.

A spokesman for the county council confirmed the government had awarded the powers.

But he said when enforcement will begin and how it will be carried out is still to be decided.

However, the council will only be able to use its powers in the seven locations it carried out public consultation on in the summer.

Six are in Norwich and one is in Great Yarmouth. In Norwich these are:

Gentleman's Walk in Norwich

Gentleman’s Walk – pedestrian/cycle zone with access for loading only permitted between certain times of the day.

Carrow Road – enforcing the right turn ban on to King Street during morning and evening peak times in order to ease congestion.

The junction of Carrow Road and King Street in Norwich

King Street – the right turn ban on to Carrow Hill during peak times.

Martineau Lane – the right turn ban to Europa Way industrial estate on the outer ring road.

Dereham Road - enforcing bus lane violations near Norwich Road and Marl Pit Lane.

Regent Road in Great Yarmouth is one of the streets where cameras are likely to be installed

In Yarmouth, Regent Road would be covered - a pedestrian zone with access for loading only during quieter periods of the day, which the council says is often violated by vehicles.

It would cost £275,000 for camera installation and £270,000 a year to pay staff to issue fines, process appeals and deal with inquiries.

Martin Wilby, the council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, previously stressed the powers will only be used to enforce existing restrictions, rather than introducing new ones.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport

He said such enforcement could smooth traffic flow, cut crashes and improve air quality.

Motoring organisations had warned councils should not wield powers overenthusiastically.