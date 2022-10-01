£210k boost to help adults with learning disabilities find work

Adults with learning disabilities or autism are to get extra support with employment, after Norfolk was awarded £210,000 of government cash.

The cash will be used to hire three job coaches to help people who are seeking work.

Norfolk County Council is one of 24 local authorities in England and Wales taking part in the Department for Work and Pensions' Local Support Employment initiative.

Bill Borrett, cabinet member for adult social care, said: “It has always been our ambition that adults with learning disabilities and autism to have the very best chance to live independent lives, by accessing the many positive opportunities they can experience in the workplace.

"This successful bid for extra funding means we are able to support 60 adults with dedicated job coaches, as well as encouraging businesses to enjoy the benefits of being inclusive employers.”

Those taking part must be known to the council, be 18 or over, have a learning disability, or autism, or both and not be in employment.