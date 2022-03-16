Could cutting controversial weedkiller use threaten the Broads?

Concerns have been raised over the potential impact cutting use of weedkillers could have on the Broads. - Credit: Mike Page

Fears have been raised that cutting the use of controversial weedkillers in Norfolk could threaten the Broads.

Norfolk County Council has been considering whether it should reduce its use of glyphosate-based chemicals because of concerns over their impact on human health.

But at a recent meeting to discuss the issue, one councillor suggested that a "pragmatic" approach was needed because a sudden cut in use of the substances could harm the delicate ecosystem of the waterways.

A number of councils have banned use of glyphosate-based weedkillers on health grounds.

In 2015, the World Health Organisation said the chemicals 'probably' caused cancer, although several other organisations did not come to the same conclusion. The EU has only approved glyphosate use until December 15.

Norfolk County Council - which uses the weedkillers on grass verges and the County Farms estate - wants to spend up to £20,000 to bring in expert consultants to help formulate its approach.

At a meeting of the authority's infrastructure and development committee on Wednesday, John Jones - the council's head of environment - said a complete ban was unlikely to be proposed, with few suitable alternatives to the weedkillers available.

He said: "I think this is a policy which is going to be about the effective use of this chemical and not a policy about not using it anymore.

"There are some authorities which did adopt a no glyphosate approach and that has not worked out terribly well at all."

Conservative county councillor Lana Hempsall. - Credit: Conservative Party

Lana Hempsall, Conservative councillor for Acle, said a "pragmatic" approach was needed - and it was important to keep invasive species in check.

She said: "We have got the Broads within Norfolk and that is a really delicately poised ecosystem and environment that needs to be maintained.

"We can't permit that landscape to be populated with weeds that are going to harm the protected species we have there.

"This has to be really well thought through and something that works, rather than allowing Norfolk to be overrun by a species we really don't want."

Liberal Democrat county councillor Steffan Aquarone. - Credit: Alex Broadway

But Steffan Aquarone, Liberal Democrat councillor for Melton Constable, said: "I can’t help but feel that if this administration was more invested in the significance of climate change and biodiversity loss, it would be able to be bold, like our neighbours in the EU, who are phasing out the use of glyphosate-based herbicides later this year."