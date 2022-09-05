Liz Truss will need to row back on 'no handouts' says Baroness Shephard

New prime minister Liz Truss will need to rapidly row back on her leadership campaign pledges of 'no handouts and no tax rises' - according to one of her high-profile predecessors.

Baroness Shephard was MP for South West Norfolk - the constituency now held by Ms Truss - from 1987 to 2005.

She played a pivotal role in the Conservative government cabinet under John Major and is now a Tory peer.

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss - Credit: PA

Baroness Shephard said Ms Truss had the key qualities to be a successful prime minister.

"She has got the four qualities required. She is very hard working, she has inexhaustible energy, she is brave and she has what we need most of all - positivity," the peer added.

"Of all those qualities, being positive will be the one which will help her the most.

"The challenges which the country faces are awesome and terrifying. I think people in Norfolk will wish her well, but will certainly wonder how we are going to get through.

"All I hear at ground level are fears about the cost of living and the effect on people's budgets, not just households but on businesses as well.

"I think Liz will have to row back on the promises she made on no tax rises and no handouts, but she is nothing if not pragmatic."

Baroness Shephard welcomed that the country would have another woman prime minister - the third after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

She said: "I think women see the practicalities very clearly."

And she said Norfolk would benefit from having a prime minister - and potentially other cabinet members - from the county.

She said: "I think we are going to see a number of people from Norfolk and Suffolk in the cabinet, if the rumours prove to be true.

"They will, at least, have an understanding of the realities of rural life, which will be passed on to a number of government departments."

Baroness Shephard said Ms Truss was likely to face sniping - including from within her own party - but that she has the experience to deal with it.