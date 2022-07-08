Norfolk MP who resigned offers to return to government role he quit

One of Norfolk's MPs, who resigned to try to force prime minister Boris Johnson to quit, has said he would like his job back.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman quit as science minister on Thursday, saying Mr Johnson no longer had his support.

On Friday, Mr Freeman tweeted that he would happily return to the role following Mr Johnson's resignation announcement - and had told that to Number 10 and the chief whip.

In light of PM’s announcement of his resignation, and the huge issues that need managing this summer I’ve said to No10 & Chief Whip @10DowningStreet I’m happy to return to work thru this summer.



Our University, Science Research + Innovation sector needs Ministerial leadership. https://t.co/k2oyu640q1 — George Freeman MP (@GeorgeFreemanMP) July 8, 2022

A journalist had questioned why Mr Freeman had not been allowed to stay on in the role, which he took on in September last year, until October.

Mr Freeman said: "In the light of PM#s announcement and the huge issues that need managing this summer, I've said to No 10 and chief whip at 10 Downing Street I'm happy to return to work thru this summer.

"Our university, science research + innovation sector needs ministerial leadership."