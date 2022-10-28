News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Date for twin set of by-elections in King's Lynn confirmed

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:27 PM October 28, 2022
The Gaywood Clock, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The Gaywood Clock, in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

A date has been set for a twin set of council by-elections in a part of King's Lynn. 

By-elections to West Norfolk Borough Council and to Norfolk County Council will both be taking place in two overlapping parts of Gaywood on December 1. 

The first was caused by the death on August 5 of Labour borough councillor John Collop, who served on the authority for almost 20 years, leaving his Gaywood Clock ward vacant. 

John Collop, leader of the Labour group at West Norfolk Council. Pic: Labour Party.

John Collop, leader of the Labour group at West Norfolk Council. Pic: Labour Party. - Credit: Labour Party

Mr Collop won the ward in 2019 with a slim majority of just 48 votes over the Ukip candidate.

The second by-election is to replace Conservative Graham Middleton, who stepped down from the county authority earlier this month -  creating a vacancy in his Gaywood North and Central ward. 

Graham Middleton

Conservative Graham Middleton has resigned as a county councillor - Credit: Ian Burt

Mr Middleton serves as deputy leader of the borough council, and said the pressures of serving on both authorities was the reason for him stepping down. 

He won the ward in 2021 with a relatively large majority of 415 votes over the Labour candidate.

There is a small area where the two wards overlap one another, giving people there a vote in both elections. 

