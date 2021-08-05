Published: 12:00 AM August 5, 2021

As we begin to emerge from what is hoped will be the worst of the pandemic, Breckland is looking to embrace a bright future.





There are massive changes taking place in the way people live, work and prioritise their futures. Breckland is well-placed to be one of the country’s leading areas for positive and sustainable growth. This is good news for residents and businesses, as continued growth will create new and higher-paying jobs, while bolstering the already vibrant supply chain and supporting further investment from the public and private sectors.

Breckland is already experiencing a business boom. Food production in the area has grown by a staggering 108% in recent years, positioning the district as a national leader in this field. It also leads the way in specialist agriculture, with three-times the number of specialists in the district compared with the rest of the UK. Meanwhile, advanced manufacturing and engineering remains a key business area for the district, with a number of expert companies clustered in the south of Breckland.

With the dramatic rise in home-working caused by the pandemic, people have reassessed what’s important to them, with many prioritising access to quality, characterful towns and plenty of open space. In short, people want what Breckland offers. So it’s no surprise that Breckland – with its five historic market towns and low population density – has received significant investment attention in the past 18 months, with house price growth among the highest in the entire country.





Shaping the future of Breckland together

Breckland is embarking on one of the most ambitious planning exercises in its history – the ‘Future Breckland: Thriving People & Places’ Project. The programme will initially run until March 2022 and will give everybody a chance to have a say over what the district looks like over the coming years, developing specific plans for each of the five towns. Priority projects will be identified to tackle the challenges we face, while capitalising on the district's strengths.

Recognising that a single organisation can’t deliver everything, the programme is being funded by Breckland Council but with an open invitation to local town councils, county council, community groups and other stakeholders to get involved. A unified approach will put the district will in pole-position to leverage new regional and national funding, which will be needed to make major improvements to benefit residents and attract new businesses to the area.

Breckland Council leader Cllr Sam Chapman-Allen commented: “The district is in an excellent position and has a lot going for it. We’re right in between Norwich and Cambridge, we are seeing good housing and business growth, and our residents enjoy a good quality of life.

“Future Breckland is seeking to build on that by giving everybody the chance to say what they find most important, what we want to protect and enhance, and what we need to focus on addressing to take the next big step forward.

“By agreeing a bold vision for our future, we can work together to deliver as much as possible as local councils, public sector partners and local businesses, while putting the district in the best possible position to bid for major new investment from central government and other sources.

“This will drive us forward and help make sure Breckland continues to be a district where people and businesses can thrive as part of the new world.”

The Future Breckland programme will focus on each of the five market towns and their surrounding areas over the course of a year. Dereham’s public engagement was held earlier in 2021 (see below), engagement events will be held in Watton and Swaffham over the summer, and people are set to be given an opportunity to share their views on Attleborough and Thetford’s futures towards the end of this year.

Plans for each town will then be drawn up, before an overarching plan for the district is created around spring 2022. To find out more and have your say, go to www.breckland.gov.uk/Future-Breckland

Bold vision for Dereham

Following public feedback earlier this year, Hatch, an international market leader in economic development and urban regeneration, has created a draft plan for the future of Dereham. This builds on its existing strengths while looking to address some of its challenges.

It is important to remember that this plan is subject to further engagement with local partners and includes both short- and long-term proposals. Some of the short-term options to be considered include enhanced public seating, a community toilet scheme, improved traditional and electronic signage and maps, more green space, local events and arts trails, and the installation of electric vehicle charging points. Longer-terms ideas include:





Reconfiguring the town centre

Redesigning the town centre could attract more people and encourage them to spend more time in the town – and more money with local businesses. This could be achieved by pedestrianising the central marketplace, changing traffic flow in the town, and brightening the shop fronts.





Improving the high street

By making what’s available on the high street more diverse, it will give people even more reasons to visit the town centre. Introducing new services and facilities will also strengthen Dereham’s position as a community hub and bring communities together.





Strengthening the local economy

By upgrading the existing Breckland Business Centre and other employment sites, the town council embrace modern ways of working that meet the changing needs of out-of-office workers, freelancers and small businesses. Offering competitive industrial and commercial space could also attract businesses from the city, increasing local wages.





Create a new mixed-use quarter

A new area in the centre of Dereham could be created to offer more housing for new families and our older generation alike, while also addressing a need for diverse workspaces, community areas and greenery, to make Dereham a truly modern market town.





Improve cycling infrastructure

By enhancing cycling routes across the town and considering bicycle parking, new connections could be made between parts of the town and greener travel options could be unlocked.





Five projects changing the face of Breckland

Around £250m of private and public sector investment has already been committed to delivering a range of projects in Breckland. These are set to help springboard Breckland into a bright future. Here are just some to look out for:





Swaffham’s heritage explosion

Around £1m of national investment, events and conservation is being delivered in partnership between Breckland Council and Historic England. The ‘Heritage Action Zone’ programme will help protect the historic high street with the iconic Buttercross at its centre, while driving further investment into Swaffham’s historic buildings and encouraging visitors to the heart of one of England’s finest Georgian market towns. The district and town councils are also working on enhancing the leisure offer in the town.

Attleborough’s sustainable growth programme

The town has been earmarked for considerable growth in the coming years. Not only are a significant number of houses being built in the area, to help meet housing demand from the rising population, but plans are in place to create hundreds of new jobs too. In particular, down the road at Snetterton significant work is underway to unlock the potential of Snetterton Heath, so existing businesses can grow and new businesses can come in – creating fantastic job opportunities for Breckland residents. Within Attleborough, plans are being progressed to improve local leisure facilities, great news when so many leisure sites are under threat elsewhere in the country.

Watton’s high street reimagined

Plans are being drawn which could see Watton’s high street completely transformed. The proposals would create new open spaces along the high street, in line with the town council’s Neighbourhood Plan.

Thetford’s urban revival

Thetford continues to evolve, with extensive investment and regeneration happening both in the town centre and on its edge. A significant number of houses are to be built as part of the Kingsfleet development – bringing major new community resources – while the ongoing rejuvenation of the riverside is bringing in new businesses and enhancing the community assets. Meanwhile, Wayne Hemingway MBE, one of the UK's leading urban regeneration experts, has been supporting a bold and innovative new project to work with residents, public sector bodies, community groups, businesses, charities, and sports associations to define what's great about Thetford and develop proposals to promote the town further.

Dereham’s exciting proposals

See above for the exciting proposals for the future of the town.

Breckland in numbers

£250m of private and public sector investment is already being delivered in the district

7,000 new jobs created over recent years

2x job growth in Breckland, compared to the Norfolk average

510 businesses launched in Breckland in recent years

£50m of business support provided by the Council in response to the pandemic

399.7 square miles – Breckland is one of the largest local authority areas in England, making the district home to some BIG opportunities!