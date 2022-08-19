Future of crucial bus services boosted after £130m shot in arm

The future of crucial bus services in Norfolk has been handed a boost after an announcement up to £130m will be made available to operators to keep routes running.

During the coronavirus pandemic, bus services were hit hard with passenger numbers dropping significantly and, in some areas, to as low as 10pc of normal figures.

While passenger numbers have improved, they remain below pre-Covid levels - sparking a 'Choose The Bus' campaign by bus operators and Norfolk County Council.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps - Credit: PA

And transport secretary Grant Shapps has announced a six-month extension to the Bus Recovery Grant, which operators have used to help keep services running.

The funding package includes up to £130m which operators will be able to apply for, covering six months from October to March next year.

Steve Wickers, managing director at First Eastern Counties, said: "First Bus welcomes the extension to the Bus Recovery Grant, as helpful support in meeting our customers’ needs over the short term.

"We recognise that travel patterns have changed since the pandemic, and we will continue to work with our local authority colleagues to adapt our services in a way that remains sustainable for the longer term, whilst seeking to provide customers with the reliability that meets their needs.”

The government announced a £130m boost for buses - Credit: Steve Adams

Park and ride services have been particularly hit by the change in people's working patterns following the pandemic.

Passenger numbers are just 35pc of what they were before Covid.

Norfolk County Council recently announced one of the park and ride sites - at Postwick - will remain shut until passenger numbers at other sites pick up.

The county council is spending £500,000 this year to subsidise park and ride services.

On the latest funding announcement, Mr Shapps said: "This funding will ensure millions across the country can continue to use vital bus services, and brings the total we’ve provided to the sector throughout the pandemic to almost £2bn.

“At a time when people are worried about rising costs, it’s more important than ever we save these bus routes for the millions who rely on them."

A spokesperson for Konectbus said: "We welcome this financial support for local bus services, which will help to bridge the gap in revenue while passenger numbers continue to recover.

"We are collaborating with Norfolk County Council and bus operators to provide passengers with easier ways to travel through the recently launched multi-operator ticket.

"Nevertheless, patterns of travel have changed. While more people are working from home and online shopping has gained in popularity, leisure travel has seen an increase and in common with the rest of the industry, we may need to adjust some services to match post-pandemic demand."