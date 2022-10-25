News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Old, tired' waste depot set for £3m overhaul

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:54 PM October 25, 2022
Frettenham waste depot could get £3m overhaul

Waste depot could get £3m overhaul - Credit: Google

More than £3m could be spent fixing up a waste depot that "doesn't really meet modern safety standards".

Broadland District Council (BDC) is looking to spend millions improving the Frettenham rubbish depot on Buxton Road.

The authority has set a budget of £3,140,930 for redeveloping the site used by waste contractor Veolia.

Speaking at BDC's overview and scrutiny committee on Tuesday, a council officer said: "It's quite old, it's very tired, it doesn't really meet modern safety standards, particularly the workshop where they have to deflate the tires to get the vehicle in there."

The council owns the refuse depot site at Frettenham but has leased it to Veolia for more than 30 years.

During that time, Veolia carried out routine maintenance but very little has been spent on the development of the site's facilities.

The costs of the redevelopment includes £400k of renewable energy enhancements, with an air source heat pump, and solar panels planned for the site.

The committee agreed the plans should go before the council's cabinet for final approval.



