£198m Norwich Western Link road gets renewed backing from council

Dan Grimmer

Published: 11:14 AM February 23, 2022
Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum.

An artist's impression of a viaduct which would carry the Western Link over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

The £198m Norwich Western Link road has been given a boost after one of Norfolk's councils restated its backing for the controversial scheme.

At a meeting of South Norfolk Council on Tuesday (February 22) a motion supporting it was agreed, with 36 councillors in favour and two abstentions.

Fakenham Road where the proposed Western Link route would join just before the roundabout. Picture:

Fakenham Road where the proposed Western Link route would join just before the roundabout.

The motion was put forward by Conservative councillor Richard Elliott, who represents Wicklewood, and seconded by Liberal Democrat Sharon Blundell, who represents Old Costessey at South Norfolk and Costessey on Norfolk County Council.

Mr Elliott said it would bring benefits to the "whole of Norfolk", boosting businesses by cutting journey times. He claimed more efficient journeys would reduce carbon emissions.

John Wood,(blue jumper and glasses) the current chairman of Wymondham Music Festival is handing over

Richard Elliott, Conservative South Norfolk councillor for Wicklewood.

He said: "Fewer vehicles on our small, country and residential roads will significantly improve pedestrian road safety and will open up many more possibilities for people to enjoy walking and cycling in and around the areas where they work."

He added the environmental impact should "not be overlooked" and must be addressed by the county council.

South Norfolk Council member Sharon Blundell.

Sharon Blundell, Liberal Democrat South Norfolk councillor for Old Costessey and Norfolk County councillor for Costessey.

Mrs Blundell said without the road, traffic would increase, adding to pollution and speeding through villages.

She said: "We can all agree that the environment is important, but so is the human environment around our residents.

"We have to listen to our residents, and they are speaking very clearly. Those living in areas affected by increased traffic on a daily basis want this road built."

The road is opposed by Labour and Green groups at County Hall, while Norwich City Council's Labour-controlled cabinet does not support it.

The position of the Lib Dem group at County Hall is more complex.

In the 2021 elections, the Lib Dem manifesto backed it, but leader Steffan Aquarone stood down from his role due to that stance.

His replacement and current leader Brian Watkins signed a letter urging the government not to bankroll the road, but Dan Roper - another former group leader - still supports it.

Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat group leader.

Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat group leader at Norfolk County Council.

Mr Watkins said: "I think it was right and proper for me to sign that letter. I did it as Brian Watkins, rather than as the leader of the Lib Dem group.

"There are members of the Lib Dem group who have different approaches to it and they have my full backing to do that."


AT A GLANCE: THE BATTLE OF THE WESTERN LINK

In favour of the road:

Norfolk County Council

South Norfolk Council

Broadland District Council

Breckland District Council

North Norfolk District Council (although that was when the Conservatives controlled the council. It is now under Liberal Democrat control)

Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Norfolk Chamber of Commerce

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership

Norwich Airport

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Against the road:

Norwich City Council

Wensum Valley Alliance

CPRE Norfolk

Bat Conservation Trust

Norfolk Wildlife Trust

Stop the Wensum Link

Norwich Friends of the Earth

Wild Wings Ecology

Rival petitions:

In favour:

Set up in January, by Gary Blundell, vice-chairman of Costessey Parish Council - more than 4,500 signatures

Against:

Created by the Stop the Wensum Link campaign group in 2019 - more than 8,800 signatures



Norfolk

