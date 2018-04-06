Free help evening on running community events

Published: 11:54 AM April 6, 2018 Updated: 11:27 AM October 10, 2020

A free information evening on how to run community events is being put on by Broadland District Council.

Community groups, volunteers and parish councils from the district are invited to an information evening on Monday, April 23 at Hellesdon Community Centre on Middleton's Lane.

There will be speakers on topics such as applying for grants, how to get a road closed or licence for your event, getting good publicity, how to plan for the unpredictable, keeping people safe and what kind of insurance you might want to consider.

The special guest is Fiona Roberts who organised the Norfolk sections of the Olympic Torch Relay and Tour of Britain.

There will be a chance to ask questions of speakers and meet other event organisers.

You may also want to watch:

The event takes place from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. To book a free place, email communities@broadland.gov.uk or call 01603 430522.