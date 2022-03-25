Foster carers resigning after feeling 'let down' by County Hall

Norfolk County Council criticised for changes to foster carers allowances with some saying they have quit - Credit: Archant and inset supplied

Foster carers are resigning as a result of controversial changes they say will mean they can no longer afford to look after the children they care for.

Three foster carers have spoken of their frustrations at changes to allowances, agreed by Norfolk County Council’s cabinet earlier this month, which would see many lose money.

But County Hall says the plans would make the system fairer and mean more children can be fostered.

Rosie Smith is among those resigning as a result of the plans.

“I feel let down, disappointed, frustrated, like we have not been left with any choice. And I think there’s a lot of people feeling the same way,” Ms Smith said.

The 39-year-old said she would be £100 worse off a week under the new plans, which is unworkable with rising bills.

“[Fosterers] are not motivated by money but we can’t devote our lives to vulnerable children and not be renumerated.

“Foster carers are being made to feel guilty for wanting financial reward for looking after these children but we have got bills to pay.”

The young person Ms Smith was caring for recently moved to a permanent home and she had planned to continue offering emergency placements but that has now changed and could no longer trust the council.

Currently, foster carers are paid allowances according to accreditation levels.

But the council wants to switch to payments based on a needs assessment score given to young people.

While Susan Madden, from west Norfolk, is one of the few fosterers not to be financially affected by the changes she was concerned for her fellow carers.

The 53-year-old said: “Us foster carers give each other a lot of support and I’m really concerned that we will see a drop in the number of people able to help support each other.

“I know that there are a lot of people leaving – there will be a real impact from that loss of support and years of experience.

“After Covid and everything that we have endured this is so sad and stressful.”

Rochelle Brophy, who lives in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, but cares for Norfolk youngsters, is another carer standing down as a result of the changes.

Unlike Ms Smith, Ms Brophy is still caring for a young person, who Norfolk County Council will now have to relocate to a new home.

“I put my resignation from being a carer yesterday – it has taken for that for them to want to talk to me.

“I’ve been a carer for six years, it was a huge decision.”

Ms Brophy said the council did not seem to care about the children whose lives would be upended as a result of the changes.

The carer had also been the chair of the Fostering Advisory Partnership, which worked with children’s services to help improve fostering. All the foster carers resigned from the partnership last week.

On Wednesday, councillors across the political divide on Norfolk County Council’s scrutiny committee took the rare decision to refer the changes back to the cabinet.

Speaking after the meeting, Labour’s Mike Smith-Clare called on the Conservative-led administration to reconsider and undertake more research and consultation.

He added there had been a “failure to understand the needs of Norfolk’s most vulnerable children” and the carers who support them.

What does Norfolk County Council say?

County Hall has claimed the revisions would make fee payments fairer and would also mean more children could be fostered, rather than being placed in residential care.

At Wednesday's meeting John Fisher, the cabinet member for children’s services stood by the decision.

Kate Dexter, assistant director of children's services, said the council believes 81 foster households would see allowances reduced, but overall fees would be among the highest-paid carers across England and Wales.