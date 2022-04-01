Shopping mall and former pub among unusual Norwich polling stations
- Credit: PA
A former pub, a shopping mall and a judo centre are among unusual places people will head to vote in next month's city council elections.
A review of polling stations in Norwich has led to the creation of a string of new venues for election day.
And one polling station will consist of a temporary mobile unit specially set up in Sloughbottom Park in Mile Cross, so people do not have to travel so far to vote.
Previously, people in that polling district had to leave it in order to cast their ballot.
That was also the case for some people in Mancroft ward.
This year, those voters will head to a new venue within their polling district - at the Castle Quarter shopping centre.
Another unusual venue is the Fat Percy pub in Adelaide Street, which is currently being turned into Harry's Soul Station.
Others are Norwich Judo Club in Heathgate and the Flint Room, a former church turned wedding venue in Ber Street.
Most Read
- 1 Town centre drivers blocked by trolley barricade between Lidl and Roys
- 2 Ukrainian mother and daughter rehomed at 40-acre alpaca farm
- 3 Council invested £15,000 in Amazon-inspired company just before collapse
- 4 A47 reopens after it closed due to incidents caused by freezing weather
- 5 The 20ft fish which could make a Norfolk comeback
- 6 Former Norwich City player and manager battling dementia
- 7 Did you spot our Queen's Lynn April Fool spoof?
- 8 Moated manor house to reopen to the public after £6.5m roof restoration
- 9 Drink driver sentenced over 100mph police chase in city
- 10 Norfolk Broads company launches luxury boats and electric bikes
A Norwich City Council spokesperson said: "We believe it’s important to be open to exploring new opportunities, to help make sure voting is as easy and as accessible for people as possible.
"We’re really grateful to be able to work with venues, whether they’re right in the heart of residential streets, or like city-centre based Castle Quarter."
Stephen Evans, returning officer and Norwich City Council chief executive, urged people to register to vote by Thursday, April 14.
He said: "Please also remember to check where your polling station is, as it may have changed since the last elections.
"I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has made new venues available, to help make sure it continues to be as easy as possible for people to get out and vote.”
You can register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote
Thirteen of 39 seats at the city council, currently under Labour control, are up for election.
The present political make-up is Labour (26), Greens (10) and Liberal Democrats (three).
People will go to the polls on Thursday, May 5, but the count will not take place until the following day.