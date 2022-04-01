Shopping mall and former pub among unusual Norwich polling stations

Norwich will go the polls on May 5. - Credit: PA

A former pub, a shopping mall and a judo centre are among unusual places people will head to vote in next month's city council elections.

A review of polling stations in Norwich has led to the creation of a string of new venues for election day.

And one polling station will consist of a temporary mobile unit specially set up in Sloughbottom Park in Mile Cross, so people do not have to travel so far to vote.

A mobile unit will serve as a polling station in Sloughbottom Park in Norwich. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Previously, people in that polling district had to leave it in order to cast their ballot.

That was also the case for some people in Mancroft ward.

This year, those voters will head to a new venue within their polling district - at the Castle Quarter shopping centre.

Part of Castle Quarter in Norwich will serve as a polling station. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Another unusual venue is the Fat Percy pub in Adelaide Street, which is currently being turned into Harry's Soul Station.

The former Fat Percy pub will serve as a polling station. - Credit: Archant

Others are Norwich Judo Club in Heathgate and the Flint Room, a former church turned wedding venue in Ber Street.

The Flint Room. - Credit: Archant

A Norwich City Council spokesperson said: "We believe it’s important to be open to exploring new opportunities, to help make sure voting is as easy and as accessible for people as possible.

"We’re really grateful to be able to work with venues, whether they’re right in the heart of residential streets, or like city-centre based Castle Quarter."

Stephen Evans, chief executive of Norwich City Council. - Credit: Norwich City Council

Stephen Evans, returning officer and Norwich City Council chief executive, urged people to register to vote by Thursday, April 14.

He said: "Please also remember to check where your polling station is, as it may have changed since the last elections.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has made new venues available, to help make sure it continues to be as easy as possible for people to get out and vote.”

You can register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Thirteen of 39 seats at the city council, currently under Labour control, are up for election.

The present political make-up is Labour (26), Greens (10) and Liberal Democrats (three).

People will go to the polls on Thursday, May 5, but the count will not take place until the following day.