New lease of life for former Norwich tip brings boost for charity

FCC Environment and The Benjamin Foundation’s have opened the new reuse initiative at Norwich's former tip in Swanton Road. - Credit: SWNS

Norwich's former tip has been given a new lease of life - and that will boost a charity which provides vital support for vulnerable children and young people.

The former Mile Cross household waste recycling centre in Swanton Road closed in September last year, with Norfolk County Council opening new waste centres off the Northern Distributor Road and the A140/A47.

But site owners FCC Environment have this week reopened it as a re-use drop in centre which will boost Norfolk-based charity The Benjamin Foundation.

The new drop off centre opened on Wednesday (June 8), giving people the opportunity to take items which could have a "second chance" - such as furniture, televisions, children's toys, books, bric-a-brac, sports equipment and electrical items.

The Benjamin Foundation is sorting those items and will sell them at its shops in the county, including at Oak Street in Norwich.

The money raised will be used to help support children, young people and families who are battling challenges.

Paul Sinclair, operations manager at The Benjamin Foundation, said: “We are seeing an increase in demand for our services in all areas following the pandemic and, with the growing cost of living, this is likely to further increase.

"Through our stores, we strive to ensure items which can be re-used are found a new home, reach some of those most in need and help to fund our work across Norfolk and Suffolk.

"By bringing pre-loved, re-usable items to the Swanton Road site, people really can have a direct impact on improving the lives of vulnerable young people in our local communities.”

FCC Environment has also teamed up with Precycle, one of the largest multi-material recyclers in Europe for reusable items which are not deemed suitable for resale by the charity.

Liam Bould, regional development manager for FCC Environment, said: "We all lead busy lives, so opening up a drop off centre means members of the public will be able to bring good quality donations for The Benjamin Foundation to Swanton Road if it works better for them geographically.”

The site is open from 9am to 4.30pm Wednesday to Sunday, apart from Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.