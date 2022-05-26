News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

'He has no shame': former Tory MP slams Boris Johnson after Sue Gray report

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 6:45 AM May 26, 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference in Downing Street, London, following t

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference in Downing Street, London, following the publication of Sue Gray's report into Downing Street parties during the coronavirus lockdown. - Credit: PA

A former Norfolk Conservative MP has said prime minister Boris Johnson "has no shame" and is "amoral".

And he said the days ahead could further damage his former leader's chances of staying in power.

Mr Johnson said he took “full responsibility” after the report by senior official Sue Gray revealed details of a series of parties in No 10 during the coronavirus lockdown.

The prime minister has resisted faced fresh calls to resign, but one of his former Tory colleagues said the scandal could yet bring about his exit.

Former Broadland Norfolk MP Keith Simpson.

Former Broadland MP Keith Simpson. - Credit: Luke Powell

Keith Simpson, MP for Broadland from 2010 to 2019 and MP for Mid Norfolk from 1997 to 2010, said: "I don't think he should have led the party into the last general election, let alone the next one.

"The problem is, I think he is an amoral individual. He ducks and dives and David Cameron was right to describe him as a greased piglet. He has no shame.

"In my experience of working in organisations, when things go right or things go badly, the way the man or woman at the top behaves determines the atmosphere of the organisation."

Mr Simpson said: "He is never going to resign. The only way he will be removed is when a significant number of Conservative MPs decide he has no longer got it in him to return them to their seats and win the next election.

"This has undoubtedly damaged him, but we will find out, in the next few days, when MPs go back to their constituencies, just how much.

Most Read

  1. 1 M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres
  2. 2 WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral
  3. 3 Men fined more than £600 for fishing illegally
  1. 4 Farmer says cousin's wedding venue will bring 'criminal activity'
  2. 5 A47 clears following long delays after four-vehicle crash
  3. 6 The best places to eat in north Norfolk according to The Good Food Guide
  4. 7 Green light for new Sainsbury's store on 850-home estate
  5. 8 Factory worker was found dead at home, court told
  6. 9 9 of the best campsites on the Norfolk coast
  7. 10 Norwich man wins jackpot on BBC game show Pointless

"Their own Conservative associations may well be very angry and I think the majority will be fed up with having to defend him in public."

Mr Simpson said defeat for the Conservatives in the Wakefield and Tiverton by-elections would pile on further pressure - and there remains the matter of the Commons committee investigating whether he misled parliament.

But Mr Simpson added: "What could really be the killer for him is inflation and the cost of living crisis.

"The fact [chancellor] Rishi Sunak may be making a statement on Thursday might be convenient, but they really have got no idea how to deal with it and they are in a big hole on this.

"They will run out of road with the public. And remember, it's not like they're only a year or two into this - they have been in power for 12 years."

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast.

Two Norfolk seaside hotels named among the best in Britain

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Dave and Angela Dawes from Wisbech, Cambridgeshire at a press conference at Down Hall Country House

Lifestyle | Video

Breakup and burglary! Couple's chaos after £101m win on Euromillions

Pearce Bates and Harry Rutter

Logo Icon
Amy Godwin and Liberty James at Fakenham Racecourse for Ladies Day

Gallery

PICTURES: The best-dressed punters at Fakenham Ladies Day

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
From Wall To Wall LONG LOST FAMILY: BORN WITHOUT TRACE Ep1 Monday 23rd May 2022 on ITV Pictured:

Norfolk zoo keeper abandoned as a baby reunited with mother in ITV show

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon