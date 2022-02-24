Former MP fears more countries could be dragged into Ukraine conflict

A former Norfolk MP, who served on the government's intelligence and security committee, said tougher sanctions must be rapidly imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Keith Simpson, former Broadland Conservative MP, said the UK and its allies could not simply "stand by" after president Vladimir Putin declared war Russia's neighbour.

Mr Simpson warned there was a danger that Putin could ""poke" NATO-member Baltic States, dragging other countries into the conflict.

Russian president Vladimir Putin. - Credit: AP Photo/RIA Novosti, Alexei Nikolsky, Presidential Press Service

He said the UK and its allies needed to put in strong sanctions to hit Putin in the longer term, while giving support to the Ukrainian people.

Mr Simpson said: "Over several months it has become clear that Putin wants, at the very least, to neutralise Ukraine and to make it a firm ally of Russia.

"He can do that by destroying the Ukrainian government and putting in a puppet regime. He could reabsorb it back into Russia.

"But the worrying element for him is the speed by which he would be able to achieve that - how quickly he could decapitate the Ukrainian government.

"He might be hoping he could get it done quickly and it would be a fait accompli, but I think the Ukrainian people are going to fight.

"If he has to try to occupy Kyiv that it going to absorb tens of thousands of military personnel.

"And what hasn't worked for him is if he thought this would divide NATO and the EU.

"And I think what really showed me that he had got it wrong was the decision by the Germans to pull the plug on the German gas pipeline.

"Imposing sanctions will not hit Putin that much in the short term, but they will in the longer term and the longer this goes on the more it will hurt him."

Mr Simpson said he hoped Boris Johnson would work with allies within the EU and NATO to impose severe sanctions to stop Russia taking part in international financing.

He said: "This is not just a conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It goes much wider than that and has the potential to go seriously pear-shaped.

"There's the danger that the longer it goes on, the more countries could be dragged into it. He might decide he wants to poke the Baltic States to distract what he's doing in Ukraine."

Mr Simpson said the UK, the USA, EU and NATO allies were likely to deploy more military support to the frontline nations over the next few days.

He added the UK and other countries could see institutions hit by Russian cyberattacks.