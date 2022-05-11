News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

'Left behind' - call for Norfolk to wrestle powers from government

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 3:00 PM May 11, 2022
James Palmer

James Palmer, former elected mayor and chairman of the Eastern Powerhouse - Credit: Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

Measures outlined in the Queen's Speech do not go far enough to boost growth and investment in the East of England, a former elected mayor has said.

Prime minister Boris Johnson told the Commons, following the state opening of Parliament, that growing the economy was one of the government's "top priorities".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covid-19).

Prime minister Boris Johnson - Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

One way the government says that will happen is through the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill -  to drive economic growth across England.

Norfolk and Suffolk have, as part of the government's levelling up white paper, been invited to seek 'county deals' - granting devolution of powers and money.

And a former elected mayor, now chairman of a recently-launched business-led organisation looking to drive investment in the East of England, says the region has been overlooked for too long.

James Palmer, former mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, is now chairman of the Eastern Powerhouse, which was launched in March.

He said: "For too long the East of England has been left behind and overlooked.

"The significant untapped potential of the east of England and what it can contribute to the UK economy has been grossly underestimated.

"Strengthening local accountability via directly elected leaders, such as mayors, is a necessary measure to wrestle power away from central government and achieve the best possible devolution deal for the region.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Soap star ditches city life for rural Norfolk
  2. 2 Armed police spotted in north Norfolk village
  3. 3 Man in his 40s dies after west Norfolk industrial accident
  1. 4 Apprentice star Alan Sugar visits Norfolk village for pub lunch
  2. 5 Norwich Airport starts Covid recovery flying to eight new destinations
  3. 6 Drink driver caught after sticking finger up to police at crash
  4. 7 'Best of a bad deal' - Norwich Western Link villagers call for decision
  5. 8 Long delays on A11 as weeks of roadworks begin
  6. 9 Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on A47 near Norwich
  7. 10 Cheers! Free drinks at Norfolk pub as punters celebrate singer's birthday

Discussions about a county deal for Norfolk have been taking place in recent months, although there have been differences of opinion over what the county should be pursuing and whether that should involve an elected mayor.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Andrew Proctor, leader of Conservative-controlled Norfolk County Council, said: "I have always been clear that our involvement in the county deal process and getting a deal for Norfolk relies on the government being prepared to devolve significant powers as well as funding to local government – because we are best placed to deliver levelling up in Norfolk."

Mr Proctor added: "I was pleased the Queen’s Speech majored on economic growth, easing the cost of living crisis and the levelling up agenda.

"Economy first will give the people of Norfolk the opportunities we need to weather the current economic situation and recover strongly, on a sustained basis."

Norfolk

Don't Miss

GP_COLINWOOD_YARMOUTH_MAY22

Norfolk Live News

Body part of man found on beach in Great Yarmouth

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
EMBARGOED TO 1800 FRIDAY MARCH 13 Undated handout photo issued by OfficialCharts.com of Paul Heaton

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Music legend puts money behind bar at Norfolk pubs to celebrate birthday

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of Exeter on a summer's day

Travel Features

Travel: 'I flew from Norwich to Devon in an hour!'

Rowan Mantell

Author Picture Icon
Protesters outside Carrow Road following the Canaries 4-0 defeat to West Ham United.

Video

WATCH: Fan protests after Norwich City's 4-0 defeat to West Ham

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon