Multi-million pound deal to buy former Aviva offices moves closer

Dan Grimmer

Published: 4:11 PM April 25, 2022
The Horizon Business Centre at the Broadland Business Park.

The multi-million pound purchase of a former Aviva office to become the new headquarters for two Norfolk councils has edged nearer.

South Norfolk and Broadland councils are considering whether to buy the Horizon Centre at Broadland Business Park, which was vacated when staff moved back to Surrey House in Norwich last year.

The two councils last year employed consultants Ingleton Wood and Roche to carry out a review of their accommodation - and buying the Horizon Business Centre, at the business park on the edge of Norwich, was their recommendation.

Last year, a number of Broadland councillors, who were members of a working party, raised concerns over the thoroughness of the information given to councillors about the switch - and the true costs of the move.

The Horizon Business Centre at the Broadland Business Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But the move remained on the agenda and was discussed at a meeting of South Norfolk Council's commercial, trading and customer focus committee on Monday (April 25).

The committee unanimously agreed to recommend that the councils' cabinet should go ahead with buying the building in a joint purchase with Broadland District Council.

The cost of buying and fitting out the building are not being made public at this stage, but it will be in the millions of pounds.

If the move does go ahead, then the current headquarters of the two councils - South Norfolk's offices in Swan Lane, Long Stratton, and Broadland's Thorpe Lodge offices in Yarmouth Road - would be sold, potentially to make way for new homes.

South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller

John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council, previously suggested that turning the authority’s current headquarters into a retirement village would be “a compelling proposition”. 

The idea of the two councils moving to Norfolk County Council's County Hall site had previously been explored - but was ruled out.

Broadland District Council's service improvement and efficiency committee will decide whether to make a recommendation for the purchase to go ahead when it meets on Tuesday (April 26) evening.

The final say will rest with the two cabinets of the Conservative-controlled councils.

