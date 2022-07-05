'Wrong on so many levels' - Fly tippers fined in council crackdown

A person who dumped this in Hayloft Court, King's Lynn, was issued with a £300 fixed penalty notice - Credit: West Norfolk council

Fly tippers have been fined £300 for dumping rubbish they could have disposed of for free.

West Norfolk council has been giving out fixed penalty notices to people for dumping beds, mattresses and garden waste.

Paul Kunes, the council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “Fly tipping is wrong on so many levels and there is no excuse for it. It is a hazard to people, wildlife and the environment, and it makes an unsightly mess that spoils how people feel about our wonderful borough.

“The council has committed to invest more than £300,000 over three years in tackling fly-tipping and we are starting to see results from that, with tips being cleared more quickly and more prosecutions.

“We want to send a clear message to offenders that it really isn’t worth it. We will find out who you are and we will prosecute you.”

The council is recruiting more staff and buying additional vans to increase capacity for dealing with fly tipping. It says 13 penalty notices have been issued over the last three months.

At Sedgeford Lane, King’s Lynn, a fridge, a bedframe and a mattress were dumped. Two offenders were identified and both were issued with penalty notices.

The owner of a mattress was given a penalty notice for dumping it in Union Lane, King’s Lynn.

A penalty notice was also issued to a person who dumped garden waste in Great Massingham.

Goods that householders can take to the tip free include: garden waste, electrical items, fridges and other large white goods, cooking oil, furniture and soft furnishings, household bin waste, mattresses, metals including bikes and radiators, paint cans (empty or dried out) and much more. All of these items can be taken to the tip free. Full details can be found on the county council’s website.

Some goods have a small charge to cover costs, for example tyres at £4 each, rubble and timber at £3 per 80 litre sack and flat glass at £5 per 80 litre sack (glass items such as jars are free).

Mr Kunes added: "Some people blame fly-tipping on the charges for waste disposal but the uncomfortable truth is that levels of fly-tipping are comparable now with when there was no charge – some people just can’t be bothered to go to the tip."