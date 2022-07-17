'Worse than I've ever seen' - calls to get tough on fly-tippers

City councillors are being urged to get tough on fly-tipping with one resident describing the situation as the worst he has seen in more than a quarter of a century.

Norwich City Council is exploring 10 measures in a crackdown.

They include extra enforcement, including CCTV and fines as well as a 'fly-tipping amnesty' - which would see communal skips placed in hot spot areas for use by residents.

Michael Stewart-Watling, of Cherry Close, Lakenham, has complained that fly-tipping in his area is the worst he has ever seen it, having raised incidents with Norwich City Council several times over the 27 years he has lived in the area.

Now, Mr Stewart-Watling, 75, has argued that fines are needed to tackle waste being dumped near his home.

Michael Stewart-Watling - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"There are bags of food dumped out there now, they need to put up a camera, catch the people doing it and fine them. It's a few people who are spoiling it for everyone else.

"It should be like car parking fines. It costs the council hundreds to clear it up and it just gets done again and again.

"Last time bags of rubbish were dumped we got rats, there's kiddies round here, a rat could bite them."

Michael Stewart-Watling - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Bringing in a fly-tipping amnesty would see the return of a scheme discontinued by the authority in 2007, with the direct cost of clearing fly-tipping now costing the city council approximately £180,000 a year.

Mr Stewart-Watling welcomed the idea, but said it simply wouldn't work in areas like his because there would be no space for the bins.

"I don't think it would be a bad idea, but it's the coward's way.

"Give them a fine, it would put money in the council's pocket - that would deter [fly-tippers].

"And you would have to be careful where you put it as well - where would you put it round here?"

Michael Stewart-Watling - Credit: Danielle Booden

The measure is one of more than 10 recommendations City Hall's scrutiny committee examined on Thursday evening.

Other proposals included cutting charges for bulky item collection for people on low incomes.

The scale of the problem was set out in a report to councillors, which revealed the authority averages around 5,000 reports every year, including 10,000 between September 2019 and August 2021.

The vast majority of incidents - 92pc - are on council land, primarily housing estates.

The report follows a public consultation, asking for views on what would be most effective in tackling the issue.

While the public showed strong support for the fly-tipping amnesty, Andy Summers, head of environmental services, warned councillors there had been "significant issues" with the previous scheme.

In particular, these were caused by the volume of waste and what was being thrown away - including asbestos, gas canisters and chemicals - as well as misuse by commercial operators.

Mr Summers said the only way to protect against issues would be to have a member of staff on hand to oversee the site, which would increase costs.

Labour’s Ian Stutely, who had chaired the fly-tipping task force that oversaw the report, added that the council’s finances in 2007 were in a much better place and they need to make sure solutions are achievable.

Ian Stutely, Labour city councillor for Town Close. Pic: Labour Party. - Credit: Labour Party

He said there were significant costs with the previous amnesty and items continued to be dumped once the skips were removed.

Mr Summers also said it was clear the public wanted City Hall to work with the county council to influence where recycling centres are and the hours of opening.

However, County Hall recently agreed to look into cutting recycling centres one day a week.

Mr Summer said the proposals, which will go on to the council's cabinet at a future meeting, needed to be the start of the process and there needs to be better engagement with residents.

The cabinet will make a final decision on which measures to take forward and be piloted in hotspots.

Ahead of that the various proposals will need to be costed.

What other measures are proposed?

Pre-Covid enforcement arrangements for fly-tipping are re-established and expanded to include the use of CCTV

Review charges for collecting bulky items for residents on low income and universal credit

New app for reporting fly-tipping

Consider local facilities for upcycling and reuse of unwanted items in partnership with the county council

Review enforcement and ensure the full range of sanctions - such as fines - are being used effectively

Improve communication between the council and its waste collector, Biffa

Arrangements for engaging with residents are reviewed and improved

To review the number, locations and types of bins in communal areas in the fly-tipping hotspots identified

What did the public say?

In total, 1,325 Norwich residents took part in an online survey asking for views on the recommendations. It found: