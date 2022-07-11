First Bus 'in discussion' with government on £2 fare cap

Norwich is to get electric buses after the government awarded millions of pounds to Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Steve Adams

A Norfolk bus operator is in talks with the government about a potential flat fare cap of £2, which could temporarily come into force across England later this year.

The plan, designed as a response to the cost of living crisis, has reportedly been worked on by Downing Street since April.

But it is not known whether the country's new prime minister, who will take over from Boris Johnson, will take it forwards.

The cap would reportedly be introduced for six months from October and apply to local and regional journeys of up to 80 miles.

That would mean, for example, the current £12 journey from Norwich to Peterborough would be reduced to £2.

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties - which operates many of Norfolk's buses - said: “There are discussions taking place in England about the possible introduction of a flat £2 fare later this year but nothing has been confirmed as yet.

"We, and the industry, are in discussion with the DfT about how it could be implemented, if it goes ahead.”