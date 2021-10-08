News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Objections to plan for pub to become a holiday let

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:25 PM October 8, 2021   
Five Bells Inn in Upwell. 

Five Bells Inn in Upwell. - Credit: Google

Plans to repurpose a former pub into a holiday let in west Norfolk have come up against significant opposition from more than 100 local people.

On Monday, King’s Lynn & West Norfolk borough council will consider whether or not to grant retrospective permission for the change at the Five Bells Inn in Upwell, near Wisbech. 

132 objections have been sent to the council, along with 73 supportive comments, and four neutral responses.

The objectors argue that the pub was an important meeting place for locals, while supporters argue it will be better used as a holiday let. 

The council’s officers have recommended the change be approved.

The supporting case for the change, included in a report ahead of the meeting, reads: “Both the owners were born in Upwell and take pride in the village, they sponsor many activities and have not taken the decision to seek the change of use lightly; they have always taken a keen interest in the village and want to make Upwell a welcoming place to stay and visit, there is so much potential here for tourism, which will in turn increase local trade.”

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
West Norfolk News
Wisbech News

