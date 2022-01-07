Bus bosses fear impact on services when Covid grant ends

A grant which has helped bus companies keep running during the pandemic comes to an end in March. - Credit: Archant

Bus bosses have warned services could be hit if government money which helped keep them running during the Covid pandemic comes to an end.

Bus passenger numbers slumped due to the pandemic and the government agreed to bring in a temporary grant to help keep buses running - the Covid-19 Bus Services Support Grant.

Some of that grant was to support bus operators for their commercial services.

But some was for councils to distribute to companies for subsidised services, with Norfolk County Council getting £6.7m to hand out.

That grant ended in August last year and was replaced by the much smaller Bus Recovery Grant to take into consideration how passenger numbers had been rising. Norfolk has had just over £790,000 to distribute.

That grant is due to come to an end in March, but with people once again told to work from home due to rising cases triggered by the Omicron variant, First Eastern Counties bosses are hoping the government may reconsider that decision.

They said, otherwise, it could mean they have to take "difficult measures" over bus services.

Paul Martin, commercial manager at First Eastern Counties. - Credit: Archant

Paul Martin, commercial manager at First Eastern Counties, said: "We are continuing to work closely with local and central government to sustain the funding whilst we encourage more people back to using public transport in the city and wider county.

"Passenger numbers had risen to around 70pc to 75pc of pre Covid levels during the autumn and Omicron may have further set back recovery.

"It is too early to predict what changes may need to be made to the present bus network if central government recovery funding should cease to be available after March, or if passenger numbers don’t return.

"But I think it is inevitable that if circumstances stay the same and if no financial support is available, then some difficult measures may need to be considered to retain the sustainability of bus provision in general in Norwich and the wider area.

"However, we believe that government understands the importance of bus services to our communities and we will continue, alongside our partners on in local government, strongly to make the case for continued temporary support until the worst of the pandemic is behind us."