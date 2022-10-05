On-call firefighter rules could be relaxed to ease recruitment struggle

Strict rules on how close on-call firefighters have to live or work to fire stations could be relaxed to address recruitment struggles.

As of the end of last month, there were retained firefighter vacancies in 33 of the 39 stations which have on-call firefighters.

Norfolk has long struggled to recruit retained firefighters - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has struggled for years to recruit enough on-call personnel, because retained firefighters must live or work within five minutes of an on-call station.

Lifestyle changes have meant people's working patterns have changed, with many living away nowhere near where they work.

In 2020/21, on-call first fire engines were available and ready to respond to an emergency 79.7pc of the time against a target of 90pc - a fall on the 92.8pc figure the previous year.

So, as part of the service's Community Risk Management Plan 2023/26, fire chiefs are considering a review of the on-call model, in tandem with potential national changes.

Deputy chief fire officer Scott Norman - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Scott Norman, deputy chief fire officer, said: "The demographics around on-call firefighters has changed considerably over the past 50 years.

"We have noticed that it is more and more of a struggle for on call firefighters to work within their communities and that has been going on for many years.

"We currently insist that staff live or work within five minutes of a station. Maybe we need to look at extending that, so it becomes six or seven minutes."

Ceri Sumner, director of Norfolk Fire and Rescue - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Ceri Sumner, director of the fire and rescue service, said: "On-call firefighters are absolutely critical to make sure we provide that rural coverage.

"That's why we are doing this review and how we can encourage people to become part of that."

The plan also proposes trialling the use of a "dynamic roaming" fire engine to help cover gaps when other engines are not available.

That appliance would be staffed by four on-call support officers and would be deployed to areas where cover was short - preventing a need to shift other crews to plug those gaps.

Consultation over the Community Risk Management Plan is due to take place at the end of the month.