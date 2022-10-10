News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire chiefs issue alert over electric blankets and heaters

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:31 PM October 10, 2022
As temperatures drop, fire chiefs have urged people to be careful if using electric heaters and blankets to keep warm this winter.

With energy bills rising, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said more people are likely to turn to alternative methods of heating their homes.

They say electric heaters and blankets can be effective ways to stay warm - but must be used correctly.

They say electric heaters should carry the the mark of the British Electrotechnical Approvals Board which means it is has been properly tested.

They say they should be placed a metre away from people or clothing to reduce the risk of house fires - and should never be used to dry clothes.

Electric blankets should be unplugged before getting into bed, unless they have thermostat controls for safe all-night use.

It is important to check for wear and tear and to replace them at least every 10 years.

Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: "By avoiding the use of faulty products and keeping a safe distance from any heaters, we can all beat the cold and help prevent a fire.”

