News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Final consultation to be undertaken on future of Thetford Market Place

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 6:30 AM November 25, 2021
Thetford's Market Place during a night market

Thetford's Market Place during a night market in 2014. - Credit: Archant

A final consultation on the future of Thetford Market Place will take place to get people's views on ideas for the area.

Thetford Town Council discussed options for the town's Market Place at a full council meeting last month, which included whether or not to close the car park or to develop it into a space for events, with the exception of weekly markets and council events.

Stuart Wright, lead councillor on the working group for the plans, said they are putting together a consultation for the new year.

The incident happened in Market Place in Thetford. Picture Denise Bradley.

Thetford Market Place. - Credit: �Archant Photographic 2011

He said: "We did consultation in 2018 and there was positive feedback from that, with people saying they would like it to be used for events.

"In the meantime, we've had the pandemic and the use of the space by Wetherspoons for tables.

"We're working on what we envision for what we would like to happen to the Market Place."

Councillors voted in favour of carrying out further public consultation and to reopen the Market Place as a car park while it takes place.

Most Read

  1. 1 Controversial new speed camera to be reinstalled despite objections
  2. 2 Woman found dead at home described as 'calm' and friendly
  3. 3 First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre
  1. 4 Mum's tribute to 'amazing' son amid mental health plea
  2. 5 Clampdown sees drivers caught using A140 rat-run
  3. 6 Snow to fall in parts of England... but will it reach East Anglia?
  4. 7 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in King's Lynn
  5. 8 ‘I’m just embarrassed!’ - Range Rover driver on charity shop crash
  6. 9 Off-duty police officer attacked in Norwich pub car park
  7. 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: Inevitable Villa links continue 

At October's meeting, Brenda Canham said previous consultation showed that people wanted it closed and used for "activities to take place".

She added: "Do we totally ignore that now and go forward?

"I don't know why we do surveys, plan out what we do and then we stop it. I'm confused."

Councillor Roy Brame said they got less than 150 responses, with the majority in favour of an open space rather than a car park.

He added: "It has never been a revolving parking place.

"We haven't had it as a car park for 18 months.

Norfolk County Councillor for Thetford West, Roy Brame.

Roy Brame. - Credit: Archant

"I think this town now deserves a pedestrianised space, somewhere where we can put on events and let people sit and relax.

"We have to make it a place that people want to come to, a destination."

But councillor Terry Jermy said he has been against the closure of the market square, adding the "availability of the car park is a priority".

Norfolk County Councillor Terry Jermy. Picture: Conor Matchett

Terry Jermy. - Credit: Archant

On its website, the council said the car park will continue to be closed every Tuesday and Saturday from 6am to 4pm for the weekly market.

It intends to give 'final approval' over plans for the future use of the Market Place by spring next year.

Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pakefield Beach in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Man sexually assaulted on Lowestoft beach

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Defra has urged poultry keepers to guard against the winter bird flu threat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bird flu outbreak confirmed in north Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Tesco Extra in Sprowston

Christmas

Tesco to open 24 hours as supermarkets announce Christmas opening hours

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Grit spreader in North Walsham.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Cold snap could see Norfolk grit lorries out for first time this winter

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon